Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Lose Big to Dallas Baptist

The Patriots took an early lead and never looked back, jumping on the Sooners' pitching and quieting the OU bats.

A rough way to start the week.

After another nice series win against Kansas State over the weekend, Oklahoma got back to action for a midweek clash against Dallas Baptist at Horner Ballpark in Dallas.

Before last week’s loss to Oral Roberts, the Sooners had been undefeated on the year in midweek games.

Now, they’ve dropped two straight as the Patriots knocked off OU by a decisive final score of 10-1 on Tuesday night.

Left-hander Braden Carmichael got the ball once again for the midweek start, and he would run into some early trouble getting knocked out of the game in just the third inning.

Patriots right fielder Andrew Benefield got DBU a quick lead with an RBI double in the opening frame to get the scoring started.

The score remained 1-0 in the third when Dallas Baptist struck for three runs on a solo homer by Miguel Santos and RBI singles from Cole Moore and Blayne Jones.

Moore and Santos would each pick up another RBI in the next two innings along with a run-scoring knock from Nate Rombach to have DBU comfortably in front 7-0.

Oklahoma would manage to avoid the shutout in the seventh, with third baseman Wallace Clark picking up an RBI on a sacrifice fly to score Brett Squires.

The Patriots would tack on three more runs in the eighth to balloon the lead out to 10-1 - going on to win by that score.

The loss drops the Sooners to 27-16 on the season and is their third in the last five games.

After a couple days off from game action, Oklahoma will next begin a three-game weekend series at No. 16 TCU starting on Friday night in Fort Worth.