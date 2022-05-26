Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Open Big 12 Tournament With Win Over West Virginia

The Sooners were led by rock solid pitching and a big swing from Peyton Graham on a second inning grand slam.

ARLINGTON, TX – Let the good times roll.

After finishing the regular season playing their best baseball of the year with five straight series wins, Oklahoma looked to continue the momentum into postseason play in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament against West Virginia.

The No. 3-seeded Sooners would do just that, downing the No. 6-seeded Mountaineers 6-4 on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

In an effort to keep the starting rotation on regular rest, Skip Johnson used reliever Carson Atwood as the starting pitcher for the first time in his career.

It wasn’t obvious with the way he pitched, though, as Atwood was superb on Wednesday tossing three scoreless innings allowing just a single hit.

Oklahoma got the scoring started in emphatic fashion in the second inning putting up a big crooked number.

After John Spikerman singled in a run to put OU in front, Peyton Graham connected on a rocket grand slam to left center to have the Sooners quickly leading 5-0.

The score remained there into the fourth, when Tanner Tredaway tacked on a run with a hard hit single to center to plate Blake Robertson from second base. OU led 6-0 after four.

After Atwood exited the game after three innings, Carter Campbell and Chazz Martinez teamed up to work the next five frames with both pitching very well in their own right.

Campbell worked two shutout innings allowing three hits and striking out one with Martinez tossing the next three allowing just a single run and striking out three.

In the ninth, freshman right-hander Nicholas Andrews recorded two outs but allowed a solo home run to right field from West Virginia first baseman Grant Hussey and an infield single that knocked him out of the game.

Right-hander Trevin Michael then entered to get the final out and seal the OU victory, which he did, but not before allowing a two-run home run off the bat of J.J. Wetherholt that sliced the deficit to within two runs.

Nevertheless, the win improves Oklahoma to 34-20 on the year and is their first victory in the Big 12 tournament since 2018.

The Sooners now advance to the winners bracket and a date with the No. 2 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. back at Globe Life Field in Arlington.