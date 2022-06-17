Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Outlast Texas A&M to Open College World Series

The OU offense came to play once again striking for 13 runs to overcome a strong offensive effort from the Aggies.

OMAHA – A strong start to the College World Series for Oklahoma.

After an incredible postseason run that saw them run through the Big 12 tournament, Gainesville Regional and Blacksburg Super Regional, the Sooners began play at the 2022 College World Series on Friday against No. 5 Texas A&M.

Oklahoma’s incredible hot stretch of baseball wouldn’t get cooled off under the bright lights of Omaha, as OU outlasted the Aggies 13-8 to open the weekend at Charles Schwab Field.

As it has been often throughout the Sooners’ meteoric rise in the second half of the season, it was the OU bats carrying the day.

After John Spikerman walked and Peyton Graham singled to open the ballgame, Blake Robertson grounded out to plate Spikerman from third and give Oklahoma an immediate 1-0 edge.

Left-hander Jake Bennett then worked a scoreless bottom half of the inning, paving the way for a top of the second that OU fans may not soon forget.

The Sooners had a monster offensive frame striking for seven runs against Aggie pitching - all of which coming with two outs.

Graham drew a bases loaded walk to get the scoring started before Robertson poked a two-run single up the middle to make it 4-0.

Tanner Tredaway then picked up an RBI knock prior to Jimmy Crooks connecting on the big swing of the inning to cap the scoring off - a three-run rocket to right field to push the advantage to 8-0.

Texas A&M, though, would respond.

With two outs and nobody on, the Aggies picked up back-to-back singles in front of Jordan Thompson, who hammered a three-run shot to make things suddenly interesting once again at 8-3.

That would only remain the score for so long, though, as the Oklahoma bats would awaken once again in the fourth.

Using some small ball, Tredaway and Crooks each reached base after laying down a bunt.

Wallace Clark then drew a walk to load the bases for fellow freshman Jackson Nicklaus, who announced his arrival to college baseball’s biggest stage with authority.

The youngster drilled a grand slam over the right field fence to blow the game open and give the Sooners a commanding 12-3 lead.

Texas A&M got one of those runs right back with designated hitter Austin Bost launching a solo shot, but the Aggies were still well behind at 12-4.

The teams traded zeroes in the fifth and sixth innings to send the game into the late frames with OU still well out in front.

Bennett's day was done after six, allowing four runs and five hits with three strikeouts on the day.

Right-hander David Sandlin entered in relief of Bennett in the seventh, making his first relief appearance of the season after serving as the Saturday starter throughout the year.

He would run into some significant trouble in a role he hadn't yet done this campaign, as he was only able to record one out while allowing four runs.

Closer Trevin Michael entered to record the final two outs, seemingly stabilizing things a bit and holding the lead still at 12-8.

After Michael worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth, the Sooners would tack on an insurance run in the ninth with Spikerman lofting an RBI single to center.

Michael then shut the door in the bottom half to seal the 13-8 OU victory.

The win improves Oklahoma to 43-22 on the year and moves them into the winner’s bracket on their half of the CWS bracket.

Next up, the Sooners will take on the Texas/Notre Dame winner on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. CT for a spot in the semifinals.