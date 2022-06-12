Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Roll Virginia Tech, Punch Ticket to College World Series

Thanks to the work of Cade Horton on the mound and Tanner Tredaway at the plate, he Oklahoma Sooners are back in Omaha for the first time in more than a decade.

Oklahoma is Omaha bound.

After dropping the second game of their best-of-three Super Regionals series on Saturday, Oklahoma met No. 4 Virginia Tech in the rubber match on Sunday with a spot in the College World Series on the line.

The Sooners, with their backs against the wall in a winner-take-all scenario, delivered one of their best performances of the entire season, knocking off the Hokies 11-2 at Atlantic Union Bank Park to punch their ticket to Omaha.

Cade Horton, Tanner Tredaway, Kendall Pettis and Trevin Michael all delivered championship performances to power the Sooners back to the College World Series for the first time since 2010.

Horton got the start in the pivotal matchup and once again delivered in spectacular fashion. The Norman native worked six-plus rock solid innings, allowing just two hits and two earned runs while striking out eight.

Just as he did in the Big 12 title game against Texas and in the regionals against Florida, Horton rose to the occasion.

That was certainly made a tad easier by Oklahoma getting off to a fast start on Sunday, striking for two runs in the opening frame on a pair of solo home runs.

First it was the Sooners' star shortstop, Peyton Graham, who continued his fantastic season by connecting on his 20th long ball of the year.

Tredaway, the Sooners' senior center fielder, then followed him later in the frame, beginning what would go on to be a monster day for the OU veteran: two home runs, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.

The score remained 2-0 into the third, where the Hokies got right back in it with a two-run blast off the bat of Carson DeMartini, evening the game at 2-2.

But, in arguably the pivotal moment of the game, the Sooners immediately responded in the top of the fourth.

Tredaway jumped OU back in front with another solo home run, to make it 3-2 in favor of Oklahoma.

The Sooners didn’t stop there, as they added two more runs on a Brett Squires RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Kendall Pettis.

OU took a 5-2 lead into the fifth, where the Sooners bulked up their lead even further.

Oklahoma put two more on the board with RBI doubles from Blake Robertson and Tredaway to hold a commanding 7-2 advantage.

The Sooners kept on scoring in the sixth and seventh innings, plating a run in each frame on a Pettis solo homer and a Jimmy Crooks RBI single.

Pettis' contributions went well beyond the home run. He also made a spectacular catch in left field — flipping over the foul line fence into the Hokies' bullpen — and later made a running, diving catch in left-center.

OU held a 9-2 lead heading into the seventh inning stretch.

The Hokies threatened to climb back in it a bit in the bottom of the seventh, with runners on first and second base and only one out.

But left hander Chazz Martinez escaped trouble with a big strikeout followed by a groundout to keep the lead at seven runs.

The following inning, freshman Jackson Nicklaus got in on the home run party with a solo shot of his own, giving OU a 10-2 lead.

Closer Trevin Michael came in with nobody out in the eighth and mowed the Hokies down. After the Sooners manufactured another run across in the top of the ninth, Michael finished the job in the final frame, completing a six-up, six-down appearance out of the bullpen.

The win improves Oklahoma to 42-22 on the year and advances the Sooners to the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 2010.

The Sooners will begin play in the CWS against the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday. Game time and television designation will be announced in the coming days.