Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma CWS Finals Game 1 Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, first baseman Blake Robertson and starting pitcher Jake Bennett met with the media following OU's 10-3 loss to Ole Miss.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, first baseman Blake Robertson and starting pitcher Jake Bennett meet with the media on Saturday, June 25 following the Sooners' 10-3 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in Game 1 of the the College World Series finals in Omaha.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kendall Pettis, Tanner Tredaway
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Fall to Ole Miss in CWS Finals Opener

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
Peyton Graham 1
Baseball

COLUMN: Oklahoma Wasn't Sharp – and Ole Miss Made the Sooners Pay

By John E. Hoover2 hours ago
Jake Bennett 2
Baseball

CWS Photo Gallery: Ole Miss-Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover2 hours ago
Daniel Green, Kansas State
Football

2022 Oklahoma Preview: Ranking the Opponents' LBs

By Ryan Chapman12 hours ago
dogpile_web
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: For the 1994 Sooners, This Year's OU Team 'Is Like a Replica of Us'

By John E. Hoover15 hours ago
Generic - OU high fives
Baseball

Oklahoma 'Extremely Excited' to Finish Off Historic College World Series Run

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
Jimmy Crooks trot
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Why Jimmy Crooks' Value to Sooners Can't Be Overstated

By Josh CallawayJun 24, 2022
Jocelyn Alo
Baseball

After Marveling at Softball's Dominance, Oklahoma Striving for 'Diamond Double'

By John E. HooverJun 24, 2022