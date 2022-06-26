WATCH: Oklahoma CWS Finals Game 1 Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, first baseman Blake Robertson and starting pitcher Jake Bennett met with the media following OU's 10-3 loss to Ole Miss.

