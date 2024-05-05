Sunday Offering: A Huge Week in Transfer Portal, and Two Oklahoma DB Prospects Reveal Commitment Dates
With spring football now in the rear view mirror, the transfer portal has kept Oklahoma busy over the past week as multiple players have announced their departure from Norman.
Despite a handful of former Sooners entering the transfer portal, OU still managed to have a good week on the recruiting trail. In addition to landing a commitment from one of the top players in the transfer portal, Brent Venables and company remained in contention for a 4-star cornerback out of the Lone Star State and extended scholarship offers to multiple high school prospects.
Transfer Portal Addition
On Thursday evening, former TCU defensive lineman Damonic Williams announced that he will transfer to Oklahoma.
Williams chose the Sooners over Texas, LSU and Missouri, marking a huge victory in the transfer portal for Venables and Todd Bates.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds, Williams spent two seasons at TCU and started all 27 games in his career with the Horned Frogs. Over his first two years as a college football player, the Torrance, CA, product played 1,088 defensive snaps.
As a true sophomore in 2023, Williams tallied 33 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.
Outside of his production, Williams' size and experience make him a valuable addition to OU's defensive front as the team heads into the SEC. With Jacob Lacey being forced to medically retire earlier in the offseason, Oklahoma's interior defensive line had just one veteran player before adding former Louisville transfer Jermayne Lole and Williams in the past two weeks.
With Da'Jon Terry, Lole and Williams all likely factoring into the Sooners' rotation, Bates will have a good stable of experienced defensive lineman who have the size and skills to compete in the SEC.
Commitment Dates
Two of OU's 2025 defensive back targets also announced their commitment dates over the past week.
On Tuesday, 4-star Shadow Creek (TX) DB Cobey Sellers included the Sooners in his top three schools alongside Texas and Texas A&M. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Sellers is rated the No. 124 overall prospect and No. 14 cornerback in nation, according to 247Sports.
Sellers is set to announce his decision on Saturday at 2 p.m.
On Friday, 4-star Carl Albert (OK) cornerback Trystan Haynes revealed that he will make his pledge on May 7.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Haynes is rated the No. 119 overall prospect and No. 12 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports. The Titans' standout announced his top six schools in March, with Georgia, Miami, OU, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Alabama making the cut.
At Carl Albert, Haynes is teammates with Oklahoma commits Trynae Washington and Marcus James. The trio helped lead the Titans to a state title in 2023 alongside OU freshman running back Xavier Robinson and fellow Sooners' pledge Kevin Sperry (before the 4-star quarterback transferred to Denton Guyer [TX] this spring).
Haynes plays wide receiver and cornerback for his high school team, but will play in the defensive backfield at the next level. With exceptional length and speed, the local prospect would be a solid addition to a Jay Valai's 2025 recruiting class alongside 4-star cornerbacks Maliek Hawkins and Courtland Guillory.
Offers
Venables and company also extended offers to four high school prospects and one player in the transfer portal this week.
On Tuesday, the Sooners offered Grand Valley State transfer defensive lineman Jay'viar Suggs. In two years with the Lakers, Suggs played in 22 games and tallied 42 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, nine pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
Listed at 6-3 and 283 pounds, the Flint, MI, native also picked up offers from USC, Michigan, Missouri and others.
On Monday, OU offered Tustin (CA) 2027 athlete Taven Epps. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, the freshman has already received offers from Georgia, Texas, Oregon and others.
Two days later, the Sooners extended an offer to 4-star Monarch (FL) wide receiver Jaborree Riggins.
Listed at 6-4 and 190 pounds, Riggins is rated the No. 113 overall prospect and No. 15 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3.
On Thursday, Oklahoma offered 4-star linebacker Kenneth Goodwin III. Listed at 6-2 and 212 pounds, Goodwin attends Desert Pines (NV), the same school that produced OU running back Jovantae Barnes.
Goodwin is rated the No. 153 overall prospect and No. 8 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
On Saturday, OU extended an offer to 4-star Bergen Catholic (NJ) defensive back Jordan Thomas.
Listed at 6-1 and 180 pounds, Thomas is rated the No. 135 overall prospect and No. 12 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class.