OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Dayton Transfer
By OU Media Relations
Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the addition of Dayton transfer Kobe Elvis to the 2024-25 roster on Friday.
Elvis spent three seasons at Dayton (2021-24) and one season at DePaul (2020-21), appearing in 105 career games with 84 starts. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game in four seasons while shooting 40.6 percent (323-795) from the field, 36.2 percent (128-354) from deep and 78.9 percent (97-123) from the line.
Elvis committed to Okahoma on May 3.
"Kobe is an extremely skilled guard and played an important role in Dayton reaching the NCAA Tournament," said Moser. "He was one of the most efficient point guards in the country last season with 117 assists to 52 turnovers. Kobe can impact the game with or without the ball in his hands."
With the Flyers, Elvis played in 86 career games and made 80 starts, tallying 772 points (9.0 PPG), 254 assists (3.0 APG) and 191 boards (2.2 RPG).
During the 2023-24 campaign, he started all 33 games and averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per outing. The Brampton, Ontario, product shot 37.9 percent (106-280) from the floor, 37.0 percent (47-127) from behind the arc and 84.7 percent (50-59) from the line.
He appeared in 19 games as a freshman at DePaul, making four starts and averaging 5.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.
Elvis finished his prep career at Bill Crothers, leading the Colts to the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association (OSBA) Final 8 Championship game during his senior campaign. He averaged 26.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game and earned OSBA First Team All-Star accolades.
Elvis was tabbed the 2018-19 OSBA Player of the Year as a junior at Southwest Academy, averaging 28.0 points and 4.7 assists per outing and leading the team in scoring.
On the AAU circuit, Elvis was named Most Outstanding Player at the 2019 17U Under Armour Rice Championship Bracket and All-UA Rise First Team as a member of the Northern Kings. In addition to his time with the Kings, Elvis played for UPLAY Canada in the Nike EYBL, averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in four games.