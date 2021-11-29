Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    As USC Welcomes Lincoln Riley, New Trojans Coach Says 'The Pieces Are in Place'

    Outgoing Oklahoma coach says "we accomplished some great things" at OU but is eager to return the USC brand to glory.
    Author:

    As USC welcomed Lincoln Riley to Los Angeles on Sunday night, Riley expressed gratitude to Oklahoma and sounded eager to embrace the challenge of a significant rebuild at Troy.

    However, Riley says “the pieces are in place” for a quick return to glory at Southern Cal.

    “I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan family as its new head football coach,” Riley said in a USC statement. “USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it.

    “The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, ands a dynamic balanced offense and a stout, aggressive defense.”

    At USC, Riley takes over a program that hasn’t had a 10-win season since 2017 and has only had four since 2009.

    Read More

    After Pete Carroll left for the NFL following the 2009 season — and left the Trojan program strapped with significant NCAA sanctions — the Trojans have cycled through Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and Clay Helton, with an interim stay from Ed Orgeron and two interim stops by Helton.

    Helton was fired just two games into the 2021 season this year and was replaced by interim coach Donte Williams.

    Helton’s record as head coach at USC was 46-24 and produced five bowl trips, including the Rose Bowl and the Cotton Bowl.

    Riley, 38, comes to USC with a 55-10 career record.

    After issuing a statement through OU, Riley said his goodbyes again through USC.

    “I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach,” Riley said. “We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”

    Lincoln RIley - OSU face
    Football

    As USC Welcomes Lincoln Riley, New Trojans Coach Says 'The Pieces Are in Place'

    just now
    Kobie McKenzie-Brian Odom
    Football

    Oklahoma Loses Original 2022 Commit Kobie McKinzie

    8 hours ago
    Jeremiah Hall
    Football

    Oklahoma Players: 'It's Been a Hell of a Day'

    9 hours ago
    Nelson
    Football

    2023 5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Decommits From Oklahoma

    9 hours ago
    Lincoln Riley
    Football

    WATCH: Discussing the Reasons for Lincoln Riley's Move

    10 hours ago
    Treyaun Webb
    Football

    Oklahoma Suffers Another Decommitment After Lincoln Riley’s USC Move

    10 hours ago
    Joe Castiglione 2
    Football

    Oklahoma President, AD Issue Statements After Lincoln Riley's Departure to USC

    11 hours ago
    Bob Stoops - closeup
    Football

    Bob Stoops Releases Statement After Being Named Oklahoma's Interim Head Coach

    11 hours ago