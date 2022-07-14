Big 12 Media Days: Sonny Dykes 'Excited to See' What QB Chandler Morris Can Do at TCU

ARLINGTON, TX — The TCU Horned Frogs had one of the most shocking conference seasons in recent memory. Not due to on-field play, or even the wins and losses, but because longtime head coach Gary Patterson resigned in the middle of the season.

In addition to Patterson leaving, arguably the team’s most talented player in running back Zach Evans made the move to Oxford, MS, to play for the Ole Miss Rebels. With TCU bringing in on-field talent from many different places, as well as new minds on the coaching staff, things will look a lot different this season in Fort Worth.

The Horned Frogs hired Sonny Dykes to right the ship, bringing in all kinds of experience in the coaching world. The former SMU coach is no stranger to being the head man either, spending time at both Louisiana Tech and California, too.

One of the biggest burning questions that Dykes and TCU will have to answer sooner rather than later is the starting quarterback position. The Horned Frogs return veteran quarterback Max Duggan, who is the presumed starter, but a face familiar to Norman will have a say in the competition.

Former Oklahoma QB Chandler Morris transferred to TCU after the 2020 season and is set to begin his first season under Dykes. Morris saw game action for TCU last season, leading the Frogs to their biggest win of the season, a 30-28 victory over Baylor. He played in four games and maintained his redshirt.

“I know Chandler well,” Dykes said. “I had a chance to watch him play at Highland Park (High School) when I was at SMU, and he comes from a football background. It's very similar to mine. His dad (long-time coach Chad Morris) was a head coach. He’s kind of one of those kids who grew up hanging around the field.”

Morris’s pre-existing relationship with Dykes helps the two maintain comfortability amidst all the uncertainty. While there’s no set-in-stone starter, Dykes explained the attributes that make Morris special.

“When you go back and you talk to Randy Allen, who was his high school coach, Randy had nothing but great things to say about him.,” Dykes said. “When I talked to Lincoln Riley about Chandler, Lincoln had nothing but great things to say about him. Everybody that dealt with him at Oklahoma, said the same thing.”

“Look, he's just a great, hardworking kid, and loves the game. When you have talent, passion, and that football background, that leads to being very successful. We’re excited to see what he can do.”

The Sooners will get an early look at TCU this season, as their matchup is set for Oct. 1.