Former Oklahoma Kicker Announces New Home
Former Oklahoma kicker Gavin Marshall has found a new home.
Marshall, a redshirt freshman last season from Frisco, TX, announced Tuesday he has signed to play football for the Maryland Terrapins.
Marshall will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Marshall appeared in two games for the Sooners last season, recording two made PATs against Arkansas State and a touchback against Tulsa.
Marshall was a walk-on at OU in the 2022 recruiting class. He competed for the starting job with 2022 and 2023 starter Zach Schmit, but was injured much of last season and couldn't compete.
"He has (been in the mix). He's been hurt most of the year, unavailable," Brent Venables said at a midweek press conference in November.
Marshall was the second OU kicker to transfer out of Norman after the 2023 season, joining Atoka, OK, product Redi Mustafaraj.
Over the offseason, the Sooners added talented freshman kicker Liam Evans from Moore, OK, who comes to Oklahoma as an early enrollee, as well as Florida State transfer Tyler Keltner, who who had a strong career at East Tennessee State. Those two will compete with Schmit this season.