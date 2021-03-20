Lincoln Riley clarifies Spencer Jones' status with Oklahoma following bathroom brawl

The attorney for Walker Brown says his client had successful surgery and will "vigorously defend" him if any civil litigation is forthcoming

During an almost 30-minute video press conference on Thursday, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was asked about one of his players’ status after an offseason — and very public — bar fight.

Spencer Jones, the Sooners’ holder on placekicks and a former walk-on wide receiver who is listed as a quarterback on this spring’s roster, was involved in a Feb. 13 altercation in the men’s room at Logie’s on the Corner, a bar near the OU campus.

In a cell phone video that went viral, Jones, a senior from Nashville, is seen telling a man identified as Walker Brown to “get the f--- out of here,” to which Brown responds by unleashing a barrage of punches to Jones’ left eye.

Jones sustained serious injury, even requiring reconstructive surgery to repair the orbital socket, his lawyer, Woody Glass, told the OU Daily.

“He’s back with us,” Riley confirmed this week. “Still a few things he can’t do from a health perspective, but back as a full member of the team.

“As I understand, that process is still ongoing. We’ll continue to educate ourselves as it goes on. But he’s back as a full-functioning member of the team and doing well. Teammates were certainly happy to have him back.”

Walker Brown’s family started a GoFundMe page to offset his medical and legal expenses. So far they’ve raised more than $67,000. In a statement, Brown’s attorney, Steve Stice, said Brown had “successful” surgery to repair a torn biceps muscle.

The Norman Police Department reported last week that Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn investigated the incident and will not file any charges.



“Although this closes the chapter on this incident as far as criminal liability, we are waiting to see if any civil lawsuits are filed,” Stice said in the statement. “Our law firm stands ready to vigorously defend Walker against any cases brought against him by anyone associated with this situation. This being said, Walker will be unable to comment on the events of that evening until we know whether there will be future litigation.”