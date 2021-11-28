Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley: 'I'm Not Gonna Be the Next Coach at LSU'

    After taking a 37-33 loss at Oklahoma State, the Sooners coach puts to bed all the rumors, reports and wild social media speculation.
    STILLWATER — With all the rumors and media reports and social media fabrications and potentially harmful innuendoes flying around, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley put them all to bed on Saturday night.

    After the Sooners lost to Oklahoma State 37-33, Riley cut off a question about the LSU reports and said flatly, “Let me stop you right there. I’m not gonna be the next coach at LSU. Next question.”

    Multiple reports on Friday and Saturday gave virtual assurance that Riley would take over for Ed Orgeron at season’s end.

    Riley said, emphatically, he would not.

    One social media post had Riley meeting with his team Friday night and telling them he's not leaving them "this year" but declining to clarify anything beyond that. 

    also had been reported that Riley would accept the LSU post — an eight-year, $12 million a year offer, supposedly — as early as Saturday morning.

    That's not happening, he said.

    Riley also said he was “absolutely” happy with the OU administration.

    “No concerns about our administration,” Riley said.

    “Our AD, our president, we’ve ben through a lot together,” he said. “Not only isn’t this our first rodeo together, we always have conversations about the future. And certainly, with all this that’s changing right now on the college landscape, all this getting ready to change for us at some point here — we transition into a new conference — those are always conversations that we’re going to have and will be having those yearly.”

