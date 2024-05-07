Local 4-star DB Trystan Haynes Commits to Oklahoma
On Tuesday, Carl Albert (OK) defensive back Trystan Haynes announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Haynes' pledge continues what has been an impressive run on the recruiting trail for Brent Venables and company, who have added six commitments from high school prospects since April 6.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Haynes is rated the No. 119 overall prospect and No. 12 cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
The Titans' standout is a wide receiver and cornerback for his high school team, but will play in the defensive backfield at the next level. With good speed and length, Haynes is able to contest passes in the air against bigger pass catchers and run with faster wide receivers down the field
In 2023, Haynes won his second consecutive state title at Carl Albert, helping lead the Titans to their seventh championship in the last eight years.
In Midwest CIty, Haynes is teammates with fellow OU commits Trynae Washington and Marcus James. Sooners quarterback commit Kevin Sperry and freshman running back Xavier Robinson also played with Haynes at Carl Albert in 2023 before Robinson graduated and Sperry transferred to Denton Guyer (TX).
Haynes is also a star on the track, where he and Washington helped the Titans' 4x200-meter relay team advance to the OSSAA State Track Meet and set a school record of 1:26.95. Haynes is also on Carl Albert's 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams, which each took first place in the 5A Regional Track Meet to advance to the state championship.
The 6-foot-2 cornerback also ran a 48.68-second 400-meter dash to earn his fourth gold medal at the state-qualifying event.
Haynes is the 15th player and third cornerback to commit to Oklahoma in the 2025 recruiting class. With the local DB joining Emerson (TX) corner Maliek Hawkins and Klein Oak (TX) defensive back Courtland Guillory, Jay Valai already has three players in the upcoming cycle with ideal size, speed and length at the position.
Prior to Haynes pledge, the Sooners had the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. Since April 6, Hawkins, Guillory, Bauxite (AR) safety Marcus Wimberly, Dr. Henry Wise (MD) defensive lineman Trent Wilson, Denton Guyer (TX) edge rusher Zane Rowe and now Haynes have all announced their commitments to OU.