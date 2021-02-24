More details emerge in Spencer Jones bathroom brawl: 'There's more to the story,' lawyer says

More details from the bathroom brawl involving Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones continue to develop.

On Wednesday, OU Daily sports editor Mason Young and senior sports reporter Austin Curtright reported a statement from the attorney of Walker Brown — the man seen in a viral video punching and taking down Jones in the men’s room at a Campus Corner bar — that said “there’s more to the story than what is depicted in the video” and claims an “original assault and battery suffered by Mr. Walker at the hands of Mr. Jones and his friends.”

Brown’s attorney, Steve Stice, said Brown sustained a torn biceps muscle during the fight and will require surgery. On Monday night, Brown started a GoFundMe page to help with medical and legal expenses, and as of Monday afternoon had raised more than $27,000. Brown and his brother Braden Brown have a background in amateur wrestling and MMA fighting.

Stice said no further statements will be made until police have concluded their investigation.

Jones has retained Norman lawyer Woody Glass, who said his client sustained a fractured orbital socket, required four hours of surgery and nearly lost his eye.

The Daily also reportedly identifies the man with Jones as former OU football player Andrew Magee, a senior from Allen, TX, who was on the Sooners roster in 2018. The Daily reports that Magee declined comment when reached on Tuesday.