New Oklahoma Coach Emmett Jones 'Fired Up' Inheriting Sooners' Wide Receiver Room

Oklahoma’s offseason started less than a month ago, and Brent Venables has been quite busy.

The Sooners have snagged several potential starters out of the transfer portal and signed one of the best recruiting classes in the program’s history. There’s always more work to do, though, and with early National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, all attention turns to 2023.

One of the first spots for Venables to iron out heading into year two is his coaching staff, and this week, he made a big move.

Oklahoma was able to steal away Emmett Jones from Texas Tech, locking in the Sooners’ wide receiver coach of the future. Joey McGuire seems to be building something special in Lubbock, making the decision a little bit harder for Jones. A chance to learn from Venables at a place like OU was too enticing of an opportunity, though, Jones said.

“Just the style, the way he carried himself,” Jones said Thursday on "The Huddle," a coaches show on SoonerVision on ESPN+. “He’s played in so many games and won so many championships. Coached in so many championship games and, you know, he's a winner. I want to be a part of that, I want to learn from him. I'm here to soak it up and help him out as much as I can."

At Texas Tech, Jones’ receiving group was spread out statistically. Six different pass catchers registered over 300 yards through the air. With the Sooners, he’ll inherit a room of young wide receivers looking to prove themselves.

“I’m fired up about it,” Jones said on set to Toby Rowland. “I looked at those guys and said ‘My goodness — look what am I walking into!’ I'm ready to go to work, I can’t wait to start carving those guys up, put my hands on them and, you know, add my touch. Ready to get out on the field, to be honest with you. Fired up, excited.”

Oklahoma returns a reliable veteran in Drake Stoops and a talented rising star in Jalil Farooq. Outside of those two, the group is looking for youngsters to step up. The obvious candidates are highly touted rising sophomores Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson, each entering year two in Norman. Junior Andrel Anthony just transferred from Michigan. Incoming freshmen like Keyon Brown and Jaquaize Pettaway could also be counted on.

Whoever lines up on the outside for the Sooners, Jeff Lebby’s system will warrant production. It wasn’t all perfect in his first season calling plays at OU, but his reputation speaks for itself. His presence obviously draws in highly coveted recruits, but it’s now attracting solid coaches too.

Who is Jones most looking forward to coaching with?

“Coach Lebby,” Jones said immediately. “You know, it’s all about points, man. What he does on the offensive field, man, it attracts so many guys' attention. So many guys want to play for him. So it won't be too hard. It won't be hard at all for us. He'll bring in solid pieces to the puzzle to help us be what we want. I’m just excited to work with him and help him be the best offensive coordinator he can be across the country.”

One of the biggest upsides of a coach like Jones is his ties to the Dallas area for recruiting purposes. Prior to his college career, Jones was a high school coach in the Dallas area for 14 seasons, including head coach at South Oak Cliff. He then spent four years in Lubbock, then three years as the receivers coach, passing game coordinator and even interim head coach at Kansas, before returning to Tech last season. He’s recruited the state of Texas heavily over the course of his career and has plenty of confidence in his connections.

“So many of those guys in that area love the Sooners,” Jones said. “So it won't be hard at all, you know. The relationships and the trust (have) already been established, now we're able to showcase on the platform like this right here. It won't be hard at all as far as bringing in impactful recruits in to help us win titles.”

Jones’ efforts and pedigree will certainly help on the recruiting trail, but developing Oklahoma’s young talent is what matters most. The former UTEP and Texas Tech wide receiver has a strong resume both playing and coaching, and has plenty of wisdom to pass on.

He fits right in with Oklahoma’s developmental mindset, and trusts his previous stops will speak for themselves. Jones seems like a rising coach in college football and will have a strong opportunity to succeed in Norman.

“I’m really not going to demand (respect) I’m just gonna just be a teacher,” Jones explained. “It’s like I have a new classroom and school is about to start up. Sunday will be the first day of school, you know, so let those guys know what I'm about. How did I get to this position? I had to work to get here and I'm gonna let those guys know exactly what I did.

“Just being genuine, being open, being honest, not showing any favorites, pouring into each individual there and then just gaining trust. We have to gain trust. I want each individual to trust me and I want those guys to know that I’m going to trust them.”

