Oklahoma Adds Transfer RB from UCF

Bentavious Thompson played at UCF with Dillon Gabriel and Jeff Lebby and had two productive seasons before sitting out 2021.

Oklahoma has added even more depth to the running back room.

Betavious Thompson, who played in 30 games for Central Florida — including two years with new Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel — has transferred to OU.

Thompson confirmed Tuesday night via email that he’s “already here” and is listed in the school’s online student database as a senior enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences. It’s unclear if he’ll walk on or be placed on scholarship for the 2022 season.

The Sooners now have senior Eric Gray and junior Marcus Major back for 2022, and this year add freshmen Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk, plus walk-ons Tawee Walker, Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson.

Thompson — who also goes by Beno — was a 3-star running back, according to 247 Sports, coming out of Miami’s Southridge High School, where he helped lead his team to the Class 8A State Championship.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Bentavious Thompson has transferred to Oklahoma Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports Thompson rushed for 1,136 yards in three seasons at UCF. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports Bentavious Thompson at UCF

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Thompson originally committed to Miami in February 2015 while in high school, but eventually decommitted from the Hurricanes and signed with UCF in 2017. He chose the Knights over offers from Florida, LSU, Louisville, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.

In Orlando, Thompson played in 30 games and compiled 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns before leaving the team prior to the 2021 season.

Thompson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in November 2021 but posted several times on social media that he was working out and staying in shape.

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Thompson rushed for 150 yards in a reserve role. As a backup in 2019 — while playing under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and along side Gabriel (both now at OU), Thompson carried 87 times for 604 yards and scored eight touchdowns, and also caught fire passes for 25 yards.

In 2020, Thompson was third on the team with 382 rushing yards and five touchdowns, including a career-best 110 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries against USF.

Thompson also earned American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team honors twice as a Knight.