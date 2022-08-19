Oklahoma Makes Top 5 For Elite 2024 Linebacker

A big fish in the 2024 recruiting class has his eyes on Oklahoma.

4-star recruit Demarcus Riddick out of Chilton County High School in Clanton, AL has placed the Sooners in his final five schools on Friday.

Riddick is ranked the No. 3 linebacker and No. 57 overall recruit in the country in 247Sports’ composite rankings, with a sparkling rating of .9701.

The rest of his top five is rounded out by Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State and Kentucky.

Riddick has long been on OU’s radar dating all the way back to the previous regime under Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch.

As just a high school sophomore, Oklahoma officially offered the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder in October of 2021.

While it is still understandably extremely early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, it will undoubtedly be a welcomed sight for the Sooners to see them make the cut in the running for such an elite prospect.