Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: See where the '22 class stacks up so far

With just seven verbal commitments, Lincoln Riley's 2022 recruiting class is already garnering hype as one of the elite groups in the country

With the recruiting class of 2022 starting to shape up, the Oklahoma Sooners are already positioned amongst the nation’s elite.

Currently sitting with seven commitments, Lincoln Riley has had little trouble attracting offense talent so far. Six of the seven verbal pledges will be offensive playmakers for Oklahoma, but there is still plenty of time for Alex Grinch to reinforce his side of the football.

The Sooners are rated the No. 4 class in the country by Rivals, and the No. 5 class by 247 Sports.

Ohio State, LSU and Georgia currently are ahead of Oklahoma in both sets of rankings, with the difference coming in the form of OU’s biggest rivals south of the Red River.

The Texas Longhorns, also with seven verbal commitments, are slotted ahead of Oklahoma in 247 Sports’ eyes, but Rivals has the Sooners out in front.

A few key differences in how OU’s prospects are rated account for the difference in the rankings.

Luther Burden, WR, East St. Louis, IL

There appears to be no difference of opinion on wide receiver Luther Burden, who is the only consensus 5-star currently on board with Oklahoma. Re-rankings are ahead for both Rivals and 247 Sports, but Burden is tipped to maintain his rating as one of the most talented pass catchers in 2022. Standing 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, Burden has flashed elite athleticism, and is a home run threat no matter where he gets the football.

Raleek Brown, RB, Santa Ana, CA

Oklahoma fans hope Raleek Brown will be the one to break their drought of 5-star running backs making it to campus in Norman. However, Brown is currently only rated a 5-star by 247 Sports, with Rivals still slotting him as a 4-star. That could quickly change, as Brown was unable to compete in the fall due to California’s COVID-19 restrictions. While projected as a running back, Brown is versatile and will be utilized all over the field as both a runner and a pass catcher. In 2019, Brown rushed for 996 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging an eye-popping 10.5 yards per carry. In the passing game, he tacked on 667 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Jordan Hudson, WR, Garland, TX

Garland, TX, wide receiver Jordan Hudson is a twitchy athlete who utilizes his change of direction and quickness to create enough separation to get open under any circumstances. Rated a 4-star receiver by both 247 Sports and Rivals, the 6-1, 180-pound prospect still has some mass he can add to his frame once Bennie Wylie gets his hands on him. In 2020, Hudson caught 48 passes for 808 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hudson also tore up defenses in 2019, posting 20 touchdowns and 1,270 receiving yards on 79 receptions.

Talyn Shettron, WR, Edmond, OK

In-state receiver Talyn Shettron is consensus 4-star, wowing coaches with his ability to go up and get almost any ball thrown in his direction. Not only can he go over the top and make defenders look silly, he has the speed and elusiveness to take underneath balls to the house too. As well as his football exploits, Shettron is an accomplished basketball player and track and field athlete as well, flashing his versatility. The 6-3, 185-pound Oklahoman reeled in 61 passes for 1,152 yards and 20 touchdowns, leading Edmond Santa Fe to the State Championship game in 2020.

Kobie McKinzie, LB, Lubbock, TX

The only defensive commit Grinch has to date, Kobie McKinzie is a highly-rated linebacker from Lubbock, TX. The heavy-hitter has played both in the middle and on the outside, showing not only ferocity at the point of attack, but the closing speed necessary to patrol the middle of the field in Grinch’s defense. With the ability to still earn a fifth star from both Rivals and 247 Sports, the 6-3, 227-pound McKinzie is about as ready made a college prospect as there is in 2022.

Demetrius Hunter, OL, Orange, TX

Oklahoma’s latest commit is ranked a 4-star by Rivals, and a 3-star by 247 Sports, though the latter has Demetrius Hunter slotted as the top center in 2022. Nicknamed “Pancake," Hunter possesses both the power and the athleticism Bill Bedenbaugh loves in his interior offensive lineman. Hunter is a dedicated worker, improving with his trainer throughout the pandemic and already planning to enroll early at Oklahoma to get an early jump on digesting the playbook and getting acclimated to college football. Despite the 3-star ranking by 247, Hunter is primed to shoot up the rankings as evaluations continue to roll in throughout the summer.

Jason Llewellyn, TE, Aledo, TX

Joe Jon Finley made his first mark at Oklahoma with the commitment of Aledo, TX, tight end Jason Llewellyn. A violent blocker and an accomplished wide receiver, it’s easy to see how Llewellyn will fit into the tight end/H-back room as a guy who can do a little bit of everything. Llewellyn started to catch the eyes of coaches across the region after his junior season, in which he helped Aledo repeat as state champions, so expect his ranking to also get a boost, as he is currently rated a 3-star by both Rivals and 247 Sports.