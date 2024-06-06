Report: Sterling Shepard Rejoins Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay
Is Tampa Bay in 2024 going to look anything like Knoxville in 2015?
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers reportedly got some good news on Thursday when long-time NFL receiver and former Oklahoma wideout Sterling Shepard signed a one-year contract with the team.
Earlier this year, Shepard, 31, nearly retired from pro football after an injury-scarred eight-year career with the New York Giants, but never made a formal announcement and never filed the paperwork.
Instead, Shepard bade his old team a heartfelt farewell but kept the door open — and apparently has had a change of heart and will try to play for Tampa Bay.
Maybe the allure of playing with his old college QB was just too strong to walk away.
A four-year starter for the Sooners from 2012-15, Shepard caught 233 passes for 3,482 yards and 26 touchdowns in the Crimson and Cream. But he had the best year of his career when Mayfield took over the starting job in Norman, catching 86 passes for 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2015.
That included Mayfield’s breakout game, a frenetic fourth-quarter and overtime comeback at Tennessee, in which he threw two dramatic TD passes to Shepard.
As a Giant, Shepard played in all 16 games just twice during his career due to an ongoing string of injuries that included an ACL and an Achilles. As a rookie in 2016, he caught 65 passes for 683 yards and eight TDs, and as a third-year player in 2018, Shepard caught 66 passes for 872 yards and four scores.
Last year with the Giants, Shepard was healthy most of the year and made two starts while playing in 15 games. He posted career-lows of 10 receptions for 57 yards and a TD.
Although the Bucs have a laundry list of young receivers in town this summer, Shepard’s experience and his rapport with Mayfield could allow him a spot in the frontline rotation with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.