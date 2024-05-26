Sunday Offering: Oklahoma in Contention for 4-star 2025 DB Omarion Robinson
The past week has been quiet for Oklahoma on the recriuting trail and on campus.
With the Sooners' current roster out of town for summer break and high school prospects wrapping up their school year, the recruiting calendar is about to get much busier.
The next three months will be loaded with prospect camps, recruiting visits and commitments for schools across the country. For OU, the Brent Venables Elite Camp begins in early June, meaning a large handful of offers will be extended over the coming weeks.
Despite such a light stretch for Brent Venables and company, Oklahoma's staff still managed to land in the top four schools for a 4-star defensive back in addition to offering four high school prospects.
Here is a recap of the Sooners recent recruiting news.
Top Schools
On Thursday, 4-star defensive back Omarion Robinson announced his "Final Four" schools in a social media post, with LSU, Arkansas, Oregon and Oklahoma making the cut.
In addition to his top schools list, Robinson also said in the social media post that he will no longer be taking a visit to Georgia.
Listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds, the Little Rock Parkview (AR) standout is rated the No. 117 overall prospect and No. 15 safety in the 2025 recruiting class. If Brandon Hall and company are able to land a commitment from Robinson, he would join Bauxite (AR) safety Marcus Wimberly in Hall's position group.
Robinson has visited Norman multiple times and has an official visit to Arkansas scheduled for early June.
Offers Extended
The Sooners' coaching staff also extended offers to four high school prospects this week, starting with Great Bend, KS, tight end Ian Premer.
Listed at 6-6 and 210 pounds, Premer is rated the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 4 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class. Also a standout on the basketball court, Premer holds offers from Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Penn State and others.
On Wednesday, OU offered 2027 Bergen Catholic (NJ) wide receiver Bryan Porter. Listed at 6-0 and 190 pounds, Oklahoma was Porter's third offer, following Boston College and Michigan.
The rising sophomore is the younger brother of 4-star 2025 pass catcher Quincy Porter, who included the Sooners and Wolverines in his top six schools earlier this month.
Also in the 2027 recruiting class, Venables and company offered Lake Wales (FL) athlete Kaneilius Purdy. Listed at 6-0 and 190 pounds, Purdy holds offers from Florida State, West Virginia and others.
OU rounded out the week by offering 2027 Washington (OK) linebacker Case Alexander. Listed at 6-3 and 195 pounds, Alexander is the younger brother of former Warriors' tight end Cooper Alexander, who will be a freshman on the Iowa State football team in 2024.
The Sooners' coaching staff did extend an offer to Cooper late in his recruitment, but ultimately waited too long and missed out on the 3-star prospect.
Case and Cooper are the sons of former Oklahoma tight end Stephen Alexander, who went on to earn one Pro Bowl selection in his nine-year NFL career.