Oklahoma Regents Approve Porter Moser, Jennie Baranczyk Contracts

The OU Daily reported Thursday night the OU new men's basketball coach will make $2.8 million while the new women's coach will get $475,000.

New men’s basketball coach Porter Moser will make $2.8 million in Year One in his first contract with the Sooners, while new women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk will get $475,000.

The OU Daily reported details of the new contracts Thursday night after this week’s OU Board of Regents meeting.

Moser got a six-year contract through June 30, 2027 with an annual base salary of $300,000 (paid by the university) and “additional outside income for personal services, fundraising, promotional, public relations, endorsements, speaking engagements” and more for $2.5 million a year. Moser will get a $100,000 raise starting on July 1, 2023, an “annual stay benefit” in an “initial sum” of $400,000 on April 1, 2022, and an “annual sum” of $200,000 every year starting May 1, 2024.

His total annual guaranteed income as of 2027 will be $4.5 million.

Moser will also be eligible to collect a $175,000 “performance bonus” for winning the NCAA National Championship.

Baranczyk will get a $300,000 base salary (paid by the university) as well as “additional outside income” of $175,000. That amount will increase by $25,000 on July 1, 2022, and by an additional $25,000 each July 1 through the term of the contract (June 30, 2026). Baranczyk also gets an “annual stay benefit” of $150,000 starting on May 1, 2022.

Her guaranteed income in 2026 will be $1.375 million.

She also got a “performance bonus” clause of $100,000 for winning the NCAA National Championship.

Terms for new assistant coaches also were approved by the board: