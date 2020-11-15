SI.com
Abraham Ancer fades in final round as Dustin Johnson claims Masters title

Kemper Ball

Abraham Ancer’s sensational Masters debut ended with a final round 76 to finish tied for 13th.

Ancer was a surprise standout through the first three days of the tournament, posting a score of 12 under par. His effort earned him a spot in the final group on Sunday alongside Dustin Johnson and Sungjae Im.

Ancer’s final round was a night and day difference from his previous three, as he carded back-to-back bogeys early on the third and fourth holes. He would conclude his front nine with two more bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes before a birdie on the eighth put him at 3-over on the day.

The back nine would provide more challenges for the young golfer out of Mexico, as he picked up two more bogeys on holes 10 and 11. A birdie on the par-5 15th would move Ancer to his final score of 4 over par and 8-under for the tournament.

Ancer would finish with a par on the final hole, then watched as Johnson tapped in his putt to win his first green jacket. The result may not have been what he hoped for, but after his strong weekend, Ancer has firmly established himself as one of golf's rising stars.

Ancer is currently ranked No. 21 in the world, but likely to rise. This was his first trip to the Masters, and the 29-year-old seized the moment to make a name for himself. The next PGA Tour event is scheduled for next week at the RSM Classic.

