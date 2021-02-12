Another run-rule for Oklahoma vs. ACU

EL PASO, TX — Oklahoma will make plenty of headlines with the bats this season.

But through three games in 2021, the Sooners’ pitching has been just as good.

After scattering just three hits across two shutouts in Thursday’s opening doubleheader, OU on Friday shut out Abilene Christian again — another run-rule victory, 11-0 this time — and nearly capped it off with a no-hitter.

Senior Gisele Juarez pitched three scoreless innings and struck out five, and Macy McAdoo was perfect in the fourth. Alanna Thiede finished the fifth inning and gave up a two-out single.

OU has outscored its three opponents 49-0 so far this season as both the offense and the pitching have been spectacular.

South Carolina transfer Jana Johnson hit two home runs, and freshman Tiare Jennings and junior Grace Lyons each hit their fifth home run of the season against the Wildcats.

The Sooners conclude their trip to the Miner Invitational Friday with a 4 p.m. rematch against host UTEP. On Thursday, OU hit an NCAA record 13 home runs — and set another record by hitting five homers in an inning twice — and routed the Miners 29-0.

