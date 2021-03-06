Arizona pounds Oklahoma again

Sooners gave up 32 runs in their two games against the Wildcats in the Frisco College Baseball Classic

FRISCO, TX — After giving up 20 runs to Arizona on Thursday in its opener of the Frisco College Baseball Classic, Oklahoma wasn’t any better on Friday.

The Sooners were pounded by the Wildcats again in their rematch, this time 12-1 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Jimmy Crooks’ RBI double in the sixth inning scored Peyton Graham and was all the offense OU could muster, and five Sooner pitchers labored against the talented UA lineup.

Wyatt Olds (0-1) took the loss for OU after giving up six runs on six hits and four walks. He also had six strikeouts.

Christian Ruebeck, Brad Demco, Aaron Brooks and Legend Smith finished in relief and allowed six runs on five hits and three walks.

OU fell to 4-5, while Arizona improved to 8-2.

The Sooners are back in action in the third game of the classic on Saturday at 7 p.m. against old Big 12 rival Missouri. OU finishes at 6 p.m. Sunday against Dallas Baptist.