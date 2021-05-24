Oklahoma's Tyler Hardman Lands First-Team All-Big 12 Honors

Among the national leaders in several offensive categories, Hardman honored by league coaches; Peyton Graham, Jason Ruffcorn Jace Bohrofen also honored

Oklahoma junior Tyler Hardman was honored as a First Team All-Big 12 Baseball player on Monday.

Hardman is the only Sooner on the first team. Third baseman Peyton Graham and pitcher Jason Ruffcorn both made the second team. Jace Bohrofen landed a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Texas Tech freshman Jace Jung is the Big 12 Player of the Year, while Texas sophomore Ty Madden is the league’s Pitcher of the Year. Texas coach David Pierce was named Coach of the Year.

Hardman on is one of 20 players nationally batting over .400 and ranks 17th in the nation and first in the Big 12 with a .403 batting average. He ranks second nationally with 87 total hits.

His .676 slugging percentage ranks 45th nationally, and his .488 on-base percentage ranks 41st. He also leads the Sooners with a 1.164 on-base plus slugging percentage and is tied for the team lead with 12 home runs and a team-high 49 RBIs.

Jung leads the Big 12 and ranks tied for fifth nationally with 20 home runs. He also leads the league and ranks eighth nationally with a .779 slugging percentage as well as a Big 12-best OPS (1.279), walks (45) and RBIs (65). He is the first freshman to lead the Big 12 in home runs since Matt Hopper in 2000.

Madden anchors a Texas pitching staff that ranks among the best in Power 5 leagues. Madden is 6-3 with a 2.55 earned run average in 13 appearances. The redshirt sophomore leads the league in the fewest hits per game allowed (6.42) and he is second in the Big 12 with 98 strikeouts.

Pierce guided the Longhorns to a 40-13 overall record and a 17-7 mark in Big 12 play en route to a share of the regular-season Conference title. Texas won its ninth regular-season title and second under Pierce.

2021 ALL-BIG 12 BASEBALL AWARDS

Player of the Year: Jace Jung, Texas Tech, Fr., INF, San Antonio, Texas/MacArthur

Jace Jung, Texas Tech, Fr., INF, San Antonio, Texas/MacArthur Pitcher of the Year: Ty Madden, Texas, R-So., RHP, Cypress, Texas/Cypress Ranch

Ty Madden, Texas, R-So., RHP, Cypress, Texas/Cypress Ranch Newcomer of the Year: Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Oklahoma State, So., INF, Pleasant Hill, Calif./Yavapi Junior College

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Oklahoma State, So., INF, Pleasant Hill, Calif./Yavapi Junior College Freshman of the Year: Brayden Taylor, TCU, Fr., INF, West Jordan, Utah/Copper Hills

Brayden Taylor, TCU, Fr., INF, West Jordan, Utah/Copper Hills Coach of the Year: David Pierce, Texas

ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/Previous School

Andy Thomas, Baylor C Jr. Murrieta, Calif./Murrieta

Tyler Hardman, Oklahoma INF R-Jr. Corona, Calif./Temescal

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, OSU INF So. Pleasant Hill, Calif./Yavapi JC

Mitchell Daly, Texas INF Fr. Madison, Ala./Bob Jones

Cal Conley, Texas Tech INF R-Fr. Mount Carmel, Ohio/West Clement

Jace Jung, Texas Tech INF Fr. San Antonio, Texas/MacArthur

Jared McKenzie, Baylor OF Fr. Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock

Phillip Sikes, TCU OF Jr. Paris, Texas/Pima Community College

Dru Baker, Texas Tech OF So. Tomball, Texas/Memorial

Justin Campbell, OSU UTL/RHP Fr. Simi Valley, Calif./Simi Valley

Ivan Melendez, Texas DH R-So. El Paso, Texas/Coronado

Jordan Wicks, Kansas State LHP So. Conway, Ark./Conway

Ty Madden, Texas RHP R-So. Cypress, Texas/Cypress Ranch

Tristan Stevens, Texas RHP R-Jr. Springfield, Mo./Maple Woods Junior College

Luke Boyd, Baylor RHP Sr. Ojai, Calif./Nordhoff

Haylen Green, TCU LHP Sr. Lufkin, Texas/Lufkin

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Braxton Fulford, Texas Tech C Jr. Lubbock, Texas/Monterey

Skyler Messinger, Kansas INF R-Jr. Niwot, Colo./Niwot

Peyton Graham, Oklahoma INF R-Fr. Waxahachie, Texas/Waxahachie

Brayden Taylor, TCU INF Fr. West Jordan, Utah/Copper Hills

Gene Wood, TCU INF R-Sr. Flowood, Miss./Alabama

Cam Williams, Texas INF R-Jr. Odessa, Fla./San Jacinto College

Zach Kokoska, Kansas State OF Jr. Latrobe, Pa./Virginia Tech

Dylan Phillips, Kansas State OF/UTL So. Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep School

Mike Antico, Texas OF R-Sr. Colts Neck, N.J./St. John’s

Hunter Wolfe, TCU DH R-Sr. Kingsport, Tenn./Walters State Community College

Tyler Thomas, Baylor LHP Jr. Keller, Texas/Keller

Austin Krob, TCU LHP So. Lisbon, Iowa/Kirkwood Community College

Russell Smith, TCU LHP R-So. Midlothian, Texas/Midlothian

Micah Dallas, Texas Tech RHP So. Aubrey, Texas/Homeschool

Jackson Wolf, West Virginia LHP Sr. Gahanna, Ohio/Gahanna Lincoln

Jason Ruffcorn, Oklahoma RHP R-Sr. Cedar Park, Texas/Texas A&M

Brett Standlee, Oklahoma State RHP So. Jenks, Okla./Jenks

HONORABLE MENTION

Baylor - Hayden Kettler, Jack Pineda, Tre Richardson; Kansas - Maui Ahuna, Dylan Ditzenberger; Tavian Josenberger, Jonah Ulane; Kansas State - Chris Ceballos, Tyler Eckberg, Nick Goodwin, Cameron Thompson; Oklahoma - Conor McKenna, Brett Squires, Brandon Zaragoza; Oklahoma State - Cade Cabiness, Max Hewitt, Carson McCusker, Parker Scott, Jake Thompson, Caeden Trenkle; TCU - Zach Humphreys, Gray Rodgers; Texas - Silas Ardoin, Trey Faltine, Pete Hansen, Douglas Hodo III, Aaron Nixon, Tanner Witt, Zach Zubia; Texas Tech - Patrick Monteverde, Ryan Sublette; West Virginia - Austin Davis, Paul McIntosh.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School Pos. Hometown/Previous School