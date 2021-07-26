Former Oklahoma Golfer Max McGreevy Earns Spot on the PGA Tour

The former Sooner passed the necessary points threshold on the Korn Ferry Tour to secure a PGA Tour card.

Former Oklahoma golfer Max McGreevy has hit a career milestone this week as he secured himself a spot on the PGA Tour after passing the necessary points threshold on the Korn Ferry Tour over the weekend.

The 26-year-old was a member of the Sooners from 2013-2017 and had a sensational collegiate career punctuated by being a key piece in Oklahoma’s run to the 2017 national title winning his matches in both the national semifinals as well as the national championship.

McGreevy was named to the All-Big 12 team in both 2016 and 2017 and was named a Division 1 PING All-America third teamer in 2016.

After finishing his collegiate career, McGreevy turned pro and became a member of the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018.

He has six career top-10 finishes including winning the 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship. Over the weekend, he placed tied for 19th in that same event - which was good enough to push his point total to the PGA Tour.

The Edmond, OK native has already established his place in Oklahoma golf history as a local kid who helped the Sooners win a national title, now he can further his status at the highest level playing alongside the best players in the world.