Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Former Oklahoma Golfer Max McGreevy Earns Spot on the PGA Tour

The former Sooner passed the necessary points threshold on the Korn Ferry Tour to secure a PGA Tour card.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Former Oklahoma golfer Max McGreevy has hit a career milestone this week as he secured himself a spot on the PGA Tour after passing the necessary points threshold on the Korn Ferry Tour over the weekend.

The 26-year-old was a member of the Sooners from 2013-2017 and had a sensational collegiate career punctuated by being a key piece in Oklahoma’s run to the 2017 national title winning his matches in both the national semifinals as well as the national championship.

McGreevy was named to the All-Big 12 team in both 2016 and 2017 and was named a Division 1 PING All-America third teamer in 2016.

After finishing his collegiate career, McGreevy turned pro and became a member of the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018.

He has six career top-10 finishes including winning the 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship. Over the weekend, he placed tied for 19th in that same event - which was good enough to push his point total to the PGA Tour.

The Edmond, OK native has already established his place in Oklahoma golf history as a local kid who helped the Sooners win a national title, now he can further his status at the highest level playing alongside the best players in the world. 

Joe Harroz - OU
Football

Big 12 Issues Statement: Remaining Eight are 'Disappointed' that OU, Texas Want Out

USATSI_14852839
Other Sooners

Former Oklahoma Golfer Max McGreevy Earns Spot on the PGA Tour

Mendes 1st v. FSU 2-1
Softball

OU Olympians: Nicole Mendes, Sydney Romero Help Team Mexico to Bronze Medal Game

Brian Asamoah
Football

Two Oklahoma Linebackers Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Generic - OU Stadium 1
Football

Oklahoma and Texas Notify Big 12 They Won’t Extend Grant of Rights

Parker Friedrichsen
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Offers 2023 In-State SG Parker Friedrichsen

Bob Bowlsby 2021 MD
Football

Big 12 Execs Meet With Oklahoma, Texas

OLY - Sydney Romero
Softball

Oklahoma Duo Helps Power Team Mexico to First Olympic Softball Win