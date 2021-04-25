FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Lincoln Riley: No update on Bridges, McGowan

They didn't play in Saturday's Red/White Game and aren't on the current roster, but the Sooners head coach says he'll let the legal process play out
Author:
Publish date:

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley declined comment Saturday on the status of two suspended players.

Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan did not play in Saturday’s Red/White Game because they’re suspended from the team, according to a source.

They were removed from Saturday’s game roster as well.

“No. No update,” Riley said. “Kind of like everybody else, just letting this thing play out from a legal standpoint and then we'll make any decisions we've got to make from there.”

Bridges, a sophomore from Carrollton, TX, and McGowan, a freshman from Mesquite, TX, have been implicated as suspects in an alleged assault and robbery on April 15. Norman Police scanner traffic and a Norman PD 911 call both identify them as suspects.

Riley also said he couldn’t comment yet on the transfer of former Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods, who announced this week he would be playing this season at OU.

Jadon Davis, Jeremiah Hall, 2021 Red/White Game
Football

PREMIUM: Oklahoma's secondary will be the key to National Championship aspirations

Mario Williams, D.J. Graham
Football

Oklahoma's Mario Williams, Billy Bowman flash ridiculous abilities in spring game

Caleb Williams Spring Game
Football

Oklahoma's Caleb Williams shines in Saturday's Red/White Game

Lincoln Riley Spring Game post
Other Sooners

Lincoln Riley: No update on Bridges, McGowan

Grinch, Alex
Football

Three takeaways from Oklahoma's Spring Game

Lincoln Riley-Mask
Football

Obervations from Oklahoma's spring game

SB-Grace Green
Other Sooners

Oklahoma hammers Texas Tech in opener

War Memorial Stadium
Football

Previewing Saturday’s Red / White Game