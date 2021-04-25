Lincoln Riley: No update on Bridges, McGowan

They didn't play in Saturday's Red/White Game and aren't on the current roster, but the Sooners head coach says he'll let the legal process play out

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley declined comment Saturday on the status of two suspended players.

Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan did not play in Saturday’s Red/White Game because they’re suspended from the team, according to a source.

They were removed from Saturday’s game roster as well.

“No. No update,” Riley said. “Kind of like everybody else, just letting this thing play out from a legal standpoint and then we'll make any decisions we've got to make from there.”

Bridges, a sophomore from Carrollton, TX, and McGowan, a freshman from Mesquite, TX, have been implicated as suspects in an alleged assault and robbery on April 15. Norman Police scanner traffic and a Norman PD 911 call both identify them as suspects.

Riley also said he couldn’t comment yet on the transfer of former Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods, who announced this week he would be playing this season at OU.