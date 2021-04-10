No. 1 Oklahoma thumps Mississippi State 9-0

Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile combine on a one-hit shutout in the opening game of a doubleheader at Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, LA — Tiare Jennings smashed a three-run home run and Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile pitched a five-inning shutout as No. 1-ranked Oklahoma routed Mississippi State 9-0 on Saturday afternoon at Louisiana Tech.

Hastily scheduling a doubleheader with Mississippi State and host Louisiana Tech after games with Wichita State and Baylor were postponed, the Sooners extended their undefeated streak to 29-0.

Lynnsie Elam got the scoring started for OU with an RBI single in an eight-run third inning. Elam, Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons then all scored on successive wild pitches.

Jayda Coleman scored on Grace Green’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-0, and Jennings’ blast put the Sooners up 8-0.

Lyons’ double to right-center field scored Nicole Mendes for the final run in the fourth inning.

Juarez went three innings and gave up just one hit and two walks with four strikeouts. Sale finished the final two innings without giving up a baserunner while striking out two.

OU plays Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday.