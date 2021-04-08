Oklahoma adds two softball games

After a rainout and COVID precautions, the Sooners will play Saturday against Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech

Other softball teams can’t defeat Oklahoma.

Neither can bad weather or COVID protocols.

Following four postponements this week, the Sooners have quickly scheduled two makeup games to bolster the schedule.

Games at Wichita State Wednesday and Baylor this weekend were postponed by inclement conditions and the Big 12 Conference’s COVID-19 mandates.

So OU added games against Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech for Saturday.

The Sooners head to Ruston, LA, to play Mississippi State at 12:30 p.m. and then face host Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m.

Limited quantity tickets are available via Louisiana Tech's ticket office (318-257-3631).

Both games will be available to watch via CUSA.tv (subscription required) and can be heard on The Franchise 2 (103.3 FM, 1560 AM) in Oklahoma and the TuneIn app nationwide.