With bad weather coming, Sooners and Shockers will play on May 4

Wednesday's scheduled Oklahoma softball game at Wichita State has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather in the Wichita area.

The game has been rescheduled for May 4 at 6 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners are slated to take on Baylor this weekend, April 9-11, in Waco, TX, for a three-game Big 12 Conference series.