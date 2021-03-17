Oklahoma dominates All-Big 12 team

Six Sooners combined to land nine spots on this year's women's gymnastics all-conference squad

Six members of the top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team combined to capture a conference-high nine spots on the All-Big 12 Gymnastics team, the league announced Wednesday.

OU Athletics

This season marks the 14th straight year that the Sooners have led the conference in All-Big 12 selections and the 12th consecutive season that the Sooners have earned at least eight spots on the All-Big 12 team.

The All-Big 12 squad consists of the conference gymnasts with the top three highest national qualifying scores (NQS) on each event in addition to the top two all-around gymnasts. The Sooners held two of the three spots on all four events.

Senior Anastasia Webb led all honorees with four selections, bringing her career total to nine. Webb was recognized on vault, beam, floor and the all-around. The senior finished her career being honored three times on floor and beam, twice on vault and once in the all-around.

Seniors Evy Schoepfer and Karrie Thomas, sophomore Ragan Smith and freshmen Audrey Davis and Katherine LeVasseur all picked up one honor each.

Schoepfer, the No. 1-ranked gymnast on vault, earned her first career All-Big 12 honor. Thomas also earned her first career conference recognition with a nod on beam. Smith earned her third career honor after being recognized on bars and beam in 2020.

Davis and LeVasseur were each honored on bars as both hold top-10 rankings.

The Sooners will be in pursuit of their ninth straight conference championship and 13th under head coach K.J. Kindler Saturday in Morgantown. The meet will pit No. 1 OU against No. 9 Denver, No. 22 Iowa State and West Virginia on ESPN 2 at 1 p.m. CT.