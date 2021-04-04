Oklahoma falls again to TCU

Sooners get the bats going again in the late innings, but the No. 11-ranked Horned Frogs roll to an easy victory

NORMAN – For the second straight game, Oklahoma’s bats heated up late. But for the second straight game, it wasn’t enough.

OU dropped the second game of its series against No. 11 TCU 17-6 Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

After scoring seven runs in the final four innings in Friday’s loss, the Sooners (13-13 overall, 1-4 Big 12) scored five runs in the eighth and ninth innings on Saturday.

Brandon Zaragoza Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

First baseman Tyler Hardman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including a ninth-inning RBI double. Designated hitter Jimmy Crooks and left fielder Diego Muniz also notched two hits apiece.

The Horned Frogs (19-7, 5-0 Big 12) went ahead early with six runs in the first inning.

Oklahoma starter Jake Bennett (3-2) took the loss while TCU starter Austin Krob (4-0) earned the win.

Redshirt freshman Christian Ruebeck, the fifth OU reliever in the game, struck out the side in the ninth inning.

“This is not a finished product. We’re going to get better at the end of the year,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “It’s about winning the last game of the year versus right now.

“I know it’s only two series in the Big 12, and we have to keep going and keep plugging away. It’s been a tough schedule so far. The game wants you to feel sorry for yourself. The guys that are tough and attack the game, they’ll survive it. Everybody in that locker room is that way. I have faith in that.”

The Sooners scored their first run in the bottom of the first when a wild pitch, two singles and a double play plated shortstop Brandon Zaragoza.

OU scored three runs in the eighth inning on four straight walks followed by RBI singles from Muniz and center fielder Tanner Tredaway.

In the ninth inning, Brett Squires hit his first home run as a Sooner with an opposite field shot to left. After singles by Zaragoza and Crooks, Hardman drilled a double down the left field line to reach the final score.

After the first inning, TCU scored two runs in the second, fourth and fifth frames, three runs in the sixth and two more runs in the eighth. First baseman Gene Wood went 3-for-6 with four RBIs and right fielder Luke Boyd went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Horned Frogs.

Oklahoma and TCU conclude the series at 2 p.m. Sunday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.