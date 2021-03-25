FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma falls at Texas State

Sooners strand 13 runners, including the bases loaded in the ninth inning
Author:
Publish date:

SAN MARCOS, TX — Oklahoma rapped out 10 hits, but the Sooners stranded 13 baserunners and fell 5-2 at Texas State on Wednesday night.

Peyton Graham, Tyler Hardman and Kendall Pettis each had two hits, but only Jimmy Crooks’ fifth-inning single and Hardman’s triple to right field in the ninth drove in runs.

The loss ends a six-game winning streak for OU (12-8).

Screen Shot 2021-03-24 at 9.19.45 PM

Pitchers from Texas State (9-13) struck out nine OU hitters, including the seventh inning, when Graham’s two-out double was unanswered, and the eighth, when the Sooners left runners at second and third with a strikeout followed by a bases-loaded popup.

Training 5-1, Pettis started the ninth with a single, but Graham struck out and Crooks grounded out. Hardman’s triple scored Pettis, and after Conor McKenna and Tanner Tredaway walked to load the bases, but Logan Kohler popped up with the tying run at first base.

Five OU pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and only allowed six hits, but the Bobcats scrapped together five runs on four walks, a hit batter and two home runs.

The Sooners open Big 12 Conference play this weekend with a three-game series at Texas.

Conor McKenna
Other Sooners

Oklahoma falls at Texas State

Spring - Marvin Mims
Football

Marvin Mims' role is already "tremendously different" for Oklahoma in 2021

Chandler Morris
Football

Lincoln Riley: Chandler Morris-type conference transfer 'unhealthy for college football'

Spring - Nik Bonitto
Football

Oklahoma LB Nik Bonitto says 'We know this is the year' for Sooners to 'get that last one'

Jalen Redmond-HORIZ
Football

How good will Oklahoma DL be with Jalen Redmond back? Sooners "extremely excited"

Johntay Cook - gloves
Football

2023 WR target Johntay Cook says "I just love everything about Oklahoma"

Spring - Jeremiah Criddell
Football

Oklahoma DBs have ample opportunities

Lon Kruger Oklahoma vs Gonzaga
Basketball

Austin Reaves: Oklahoma is 'proud' of obstacles overcome this season