Oklahoma falls at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, TX — Oklahoma rapped out 10 hits, but the Sooners stranded 13 baserunners and fell 5-2 at Texas State on Wednesday night.

Peyton Graham, Tyler Hardman and Kendall Pettis each had two hits, but only Jimmy Crooks’ fifth-inning single and Hardman’s triple to right field in the ninth drove in runs.

The loss ends a six-game winning streak for OU (12-8).

Pitchers from Texas State (9-13) struck out nine OU hitters, including the seventh inning, when Graham’s two-out double was unanswered, and the eighth, when the Sooners left runners at second and third with a strikeout followed by a bases-loaded popup.

Training 5-1, Pettis started the ninth with a single, but Graham struck out and Crooks grounded out. Hardman’s triple scored Pettis, and after Conor McKenna and Tanner Tredaway walked to load the bases, but Logan Kohler popped up with the tying run at first base.

Five OU pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and only allowed six hits, but the Bobcats scrapped together five runs on four walks, a hit batter and two home runs.

The Sooners open Big 12 Conference play this weekend with a three-game series at Texas.