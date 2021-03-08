Oklahoma falls to Dallas Baptist

FRISCO, TX — Oklahoma lost to Dallas Baptist 9-3 on Sunday night at the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Dell Diamond.

The Sooners gave up eight runs in the first two innings and didn’t score until the seventh.

Jake Barnett (1-1) took the loss behind a four-inning start in which he allowed nine runs on seven hits and two walks.

Luke Taggard, Javier Ramos and Jason Ruffcorn pitched the last four innings and didn’t give up a run, but OU’s bats stayed quiet.

Jason Ruffcorn OU Athletics

OU managed just five hits on the night. Peyton Graham and Brandon Zaragoza had the Sooners’ RBIs.

Ray Gaither (1-1) pitched six innings and earned the win for DBU.

OU is back home on Tuesday, a 6:30 p.m. game against UT-Arlington. The Sooners beat the Mavericks 7-1 back on Feb. 24 in the final game of a four-game event at Globe Life Field.