FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma freshman earns 4th Big 12 honor

Tiare Jenning continued her torrid rookie season with her conference-leading fourth player of the week accolade
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma freshman Tiare Jennings has been named Big 12 co-Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

It marks her fourth weekly conference honor, the most of any Big 12 player in 2021. She shares this week’s honor with Texas Tech’s Yvonne Whaley.

Tiare Jennings

Tiare Jennings

Jennings went 4-for-7 (.571) with three home runs and five RBIs in her first Red River Rivalry series, homering in every game of the three-game set.

Jennings also registered five runs scored and 13 total bases. She finished the weekend slugging 1.857 to go with a on-base percentage of .545 and did not strike out. She has hit 20 home runs with 60 RBIs.

Jennings and No. 1 Oklahoma make a quick turnaround on Tuesday following their series sweep over then-No. 7/8 Texas, heading to Athens, GA, for a midweek doubleheader at No. 20 Georgia.

The Sooners and Bulldogs face off for Game One at 4 p.m. CT, followed by a 6 p.m. start for Game Two (or approximately 30 min. after the conclusion of the first game).

The first game will be available to watch on SEC Network while the nightcap can be seen via SEC Network+. 

Spring - Key Lawrence
Football

When Oklahoma's Key Lawrence plays with grit, 'he's probably one of the best players on the team'

Tiare Jennings
Other Sooners

Oklahoma freshman earns 4th Big 12 honor

Spring - Josh Ellison
Football

Oklahoma's competition along the D-line is raising the level of the entire team, Jordan Kelley says

Gonzaga - Kuath
Basketball

Oklahoma's Kur Kuath makes it official: Pro ball is his first goal now

Jordan Goldwire
Basketball

Oklahoma's Porter Moser lands another transfer

Obi Obialo OU-square
Football

Obi Obialo no longer on Oklahoma's roster

Jordan Hudson, Championship 7v7 Southwest Regional
Football

Oklahoma commit Jordan Hudson impresses at Championship 7v7

Generic - Play like a champion
Football

Oklahoma DBs no longer 'OK with just being OK'