Oklahoma freshman earns 4th Big 12 honor

Tiare Jenning continued her torrid rookie season with her conference-leading fourth player of the week accolade

Oklahoma freshman Tiare Jennings has been named Big 12 co-Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

It marks her fourth weekly conference honor, the most of any Big 12 player in 2021. She shares this week’s honor with Texas Tech’s Yvonne Whaley.

Tiare Jennings OU Athletics

Jennings went 4-for-7 (.571) with three home runs and five RBIs in her first Red River Rivalry series, homering in every game of the three-game set.

Jennings also registered five runs scored and 13 total bases. She finished the weekend slugging 1.857 to go with a on-base percentage of .545 and did not strike out. She has hit 20 home runs with 60 RBIs.

Jennings and No. 1 Oklahoma make a quick turnaround on Tuesday following their series sweep over then-No. 7/8 Texas, heading to Athens, GA, for a midweek doubleheader at No. 20 Georgia.

The Sooners and Bulldogs face off for Game One at 4 p.m. CT, followed by a 6 p.m. start for Game Two (or approximately 30 min. after the conclusion of the first game).

The first game will be available to watch on SEC Network while the nightcap can be seen via SEC Network+.