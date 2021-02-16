FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma freshman earns Big 12 honor

Tiare Jennings batted .983 with five home runs and 12 RBIs last week in El Paso
Author:
Publish date:
Tiare Jennings

Tiare Jennings

Oklahoma’s Tiare Jennings is on her way to a decorated career.

Jennings, an OU freshman just four games into her college softball career, takes home this year's initial Big 12 Player of the Week award after an undeniable debut last week in El Paso.

At the Miner Invitational, Jennings was 12-for-13 at the plate with five home runs, 12 RBIs and a .983 batting average. The true freshman from San Pedro, CA, hit three of the Sooners’ NCAA single-game record 13 home runs in the opener against UTEP. 

Tiare Jennings

Tiare Jennings

She finished the weekend with 30 total bases and eight extra base hits, as OU opened the season 4-0 with four run-rule victories while outscoring opponents 70-2.

Iowa State righthander Ellie Spelhaug was named Big 12 pitcher of the week.

Trevon West vs Florida
Football

REPORT: Oklahoma wide receiver enters the transfer portal

Lead_Jennings
Other Sooners

Oklahoma freshman earns Big 12 honor

Stephen Spillman - Harkless_Elijah Texas mbb OU0429
Basketball

Oklahoma-Texas rescheduled for Wednesday

OU Baseball
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's season opener postponed and moved, with a new opponent

Austin Reaves
Basketball

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves earns Big 12 honor

DALE SPARKS - DEVION_HARMON_WVU_OU_02_13_21
Basketball

Oklahoma climbs back into AP Top 10

Kur Kuath
Basketball

Oklahoma F Kur Kuath says he'll go pro

DALE SPARKS - JALEN_HILL2_WVU_OU_02_13_21
Basketball

Bedlam basketball game postponed