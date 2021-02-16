Oklahoma freshman earns Big 12 honor

Tiare Jennings batted .983 with five home runs and 12 RBIs last week in El Paso

Oklahoma’s Tiare Jennings is on her way to a decorated career.

Jennings, an OU freshman just four games into her college softball career, takes home this year's initial Big 12 Player of the Week award after an undeniable debut last week in El Paso.

At the Miner Invitational, Jennings was 12-for-13 at the plate with five home runs, 12 RBIs and a .983 batting average. The true freshman from San Pedro, CA, hit three of the Sooners’ NCAA single-game record 13 home runs in the opener against UTEP.

She finished the weekend with 30 total bases and eight extra base hits, as OU opened the season 4-0 with four run-rule victories while outscoring opponents 70-2.

Iowa State righthander Ellie Spelhaug was named Big 12 pitcher of the week.