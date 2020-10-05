SI.com
Oklahoma men's golf team snags third-place finish at Big 12 Match Play Championship

Kemper Ball

On Saturday, Oklahoma defeated the Texas Longhorns to finish third in the Big 12 Match Play Championship in Hockley, Texas.

The match came down to the wire, sitting at 3-2 heading into Patrick Welch’s final holes. Welch would rise to the occasion and sink a clutch birdie on his final hole to half his match against All-American Cole Hammer and secure the win for the Sooners.

Oklahoma fell to the Baylor Bears in a close 4-2 match on Saturday, but Sooners head coach Ryan Hybl was encouraged by the improvement he saw from his team on Sunday and what it means for the future.

"I think we learned a lot about our guys this week," Hybl said. "We had some guys that really got better at this tournament, and I think it gives us some valuable knowledge going forward."

One of those who showed improvement was junior Logan McAllister, who finished the weekend undefeated and went 5-0 by a combined score of 20 holes, the most on the team. McAllister is putting together a strong season, which includes a win at Colonial last week.

Oklahoma received solid contributions from a number of players. Redshirt senior Quade Cummins posted 25 birdies on his way to a 3-1-1 weekend and transfer Jonathan Brightwell went 4-1, including a hole-in-one in his match with TCU.

The Sooners now look ahead to the Maridoe Invitational in Carrollton, Texas, set to begin October 18.

