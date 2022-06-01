Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup Wins Haskins Award

Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup was named the winner of the Haskins Award on Tuesday. The prestigious award is given to the nation’s top collegiate golfer each year.

Gotterup is a fifth-year senior who transferred from Rutgers for his final season, and ended up having one of the best overall seasons in program history. He’s the first Sooner to ever take home the honor of the Haskins Award, which began in 1971.

"I'm kind of lost for words," said Gotterup in an OU press release. "Looking at all of these names on here, to be associated with them is awesome. I never thought I would be here. This just gives me another notch on the belt that you can do it, and to be on the same list of people who are Hall of Famers in the game is really cool. This is surreal, to be honest, and it has been a great journey."

The Little Silver, NJ, product is the unanimous No. 1 collegiate golfer according to Golfstat and Golfweek. He helped Oklahoma record the program’s 18th conference championship and advance to NCAA match play this week in Scottsdale, AZ. Individually, Gotterup notched victories at the East Lake Cup and the Puerto Rico Classic, while finishing runner-up at the Big 12 Championship. He also finished one stroke back at the NCAA Championships.

Over the course of the year, Gotterup rose from outside the top 60 in the PGA Tour U rankings to No. 6, guaranteeing him professional status on a PGA-affiliated tour after the championship.

While Gotterup and the Sooners fell short against Arizona State in match play, it was still a memorable all-around year for the senior.