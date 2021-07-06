Oklahoma Gymnast Anastasia Webb named Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

This is the second straight year a Sooners' gymnast has won the award.

Another year, another Oklahoma athlete being named a Big 12 Athlete of the Year.

The conference announced on Tuesday that Sooners senior gymnast Anastasia Webb was selected as the 2021 Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year.

This marks the fourth straight year, and sixth in the last eight, that Oklahoma has had at least one of the two athlete of the year honors. She is only the second gymnast to win the award, joining former Sooner Maggie Nichols who won it twice in 2018 and 2020.

Anastasia Webb OU Athletics

Webb is the 14th overall Oklahoma athlete to take a Big 12 Athlete of the Year honor joining Jalen Hurts (2020, football), Kyler Murray (2019, football), Baker Mayfield (2018, football), Lauren Chamberlain (2015, softball), Keilani Ricketts (2013, softball), Sam Bradford (2009, football), Jason White (2004, football), Stacey Dales (2002, women's basketball) and Josh Heupel (2001, football) - along with the previously mentioned Nichols.

Webb was a three-time individual champion in 2021, becoming just the ninth gymnast in NCAA history to claim three titles in a single season. She ranks second in OU history with 67 career event wins.

Webb competed in every single meet of her Oklahoma career becoming the No. 1 ranked gymnast in the nation on vault. Over her four years in Norman, she earned nine All-Big 12 team accolades along with three individual Big 12 crowns and two major yearly conference awards.

Baylor men’s basketball player Jared Butler earned the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year honor.