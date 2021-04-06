Oklahoma gymnast wins regional honor

As the Sooners prep for this weekend's NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, senior Anastasia Webb continues to reel in the accolades

Oklahoma’s Anastasia Webb was named the Region 4 Gymnast of the Year on Tuesday by the Women's College Gymnastics Association.

Webb, who also was named 2021 Big 12 Gymnast of the Year, helped lead Oklahoma to a No. 1 ranking and a 25-1 record. The senior from Morton Grove, IL, set a career-high in the all-around with a 39.850 to lead her team to a No. 5 ranking on the event.

Anastasia Webb OU Athletics

Webb finished the 2021 season ranked No. 1 on vault, No. 3 on beam and No. 10 on floor. At the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional last weekend, Webb was crowned the champion on bars and floor, the first NCAA regional honors of her career.

Webb is the only gymnast on the current OU roster to have competed in every single meet of her career. She has competed in the all-around in every meet this season and boasts four perfect 10s. Webb has tallied two perfect scores on vault and one each on beam and bars.

In 2021, Webb picked up a team-leading 30 event titles with seven in the all-around. In addition, she added five on vault, three on bars, seven on beam and eight on floor. Her perfect 10 on bars at the Tuscaloosa Regional was only the second ever on the event by an OU gymnast in regional competition.

Webb posted season highs of 10.0 on vault, bars and beam and 9.95 on floor. She owns 33 scores of 9.9 or higher including 10 each on beam and floor. She is the only athlete in her region to score a perfect 10 on beam and one of only two to score a 10 on vault, the other being teammate Evy Schoepfer.

Webb secured four All-Big 12 honors with recognition on vault, beam, floor and the all-around. She was also a five-time Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honoree in 2021.

Webb and the Sooners will compete at the NCAA Championship in Fort Worth on April 16-17. The Sooners are in Semifinal II on Friday at 5 p.m. inside Dickies Arena. The meet will air live on ESPN2.