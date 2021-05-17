Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma Lands No. 1 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

No. 1-ranked Sooners will host Morgan State on Friday night in the Norman Regional at Marita Hynes Field
Author:
Publish date:

Patty Gasso’s fears have been allayed.

Gasso’s Oklahoma softball squad, ranked No. 1 in the nation for most of the season, drew the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Gasso had expressed concerns that the Sooners' relatively weak strength of schedule might mean a lower seed, but OU's RPI strengthened down the stretch and No. 2-ranked UCLA (41-4) ended up with the No. 2 overall seed.

UCLA is technically the defending champ, having beaten OU in the Women's College World Series championship series in 2019. Last year's tournament was canceled. 

This year's seedings were announced on ESPN Sunday night.

OU (45-2) faces Morgan State (24-15) on Friday night in a 7:30 pm. Game at Marita Hynes Field in Norman (streaming on ESPN3).

Wichita State (39-11-1) drew the No. 2 seed in Norman and will face 3-seed Texas A&M on Friday at 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

This story will be updated.

Giselle G Juarez and Patty Gasso
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Lands No. 1 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

BSB - Tyler Hardman - Three
Other Sooners

Texas Tech Pummels Oklahoma Again

Baker Mayfield (shirt) - Lincoln Riley
Football

Lincoln Riley Pokes Fun at His Old QB, and of Course Baker Mayfield Responds

Isaiah Levingston
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Finishes Strong at Big 12 Track and Field Championships

RW-Drake Stoops - run HORZ
Football

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley on Scholarships for Walk-Ons: 'It's a Big, Big Deal'

Erik Swenson
Football

Oklahoma Two-Deep Preview: Offensive Line

Kinzie Hansen, Big 12 Tournament
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Rolls the Cowgirls, Captures Big 12 Championship

Tyler Hardman
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Routed By No. 7 Texas Tech