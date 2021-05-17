Oklahoma Lands No. 1 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

No. 1-ranked Sooners will host Morgan State on Friday night in the Norman Regional at Marita Hynes Field

Patty Gasso’s fears have been allayed.

Gasso’s Oklahoma softball squad, ranked No. 1 in the nation for most of the season, drew the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Gasso had expressed concerns that the Sooners' relatively weak strength of schedule might mean a lower seed, but OU's RPI strengthened down the stretch and No. 2-ranked UCLA (41-4) ended up with the No. 2 overall seed.

UCLA is technically the defending champ, having beaten OU in the Women's College World Series championship series in 2019. Last year's tournament was canceled.

This year's seedings were announced on ESPN Sunday night.

OU (45-2) faces Morgan State (24-15) on Friday night in a 7:30 pm. Game at Marita Hynes Field in Norman (streaming on ESPN3).

Wichita State (39-11-1) drew the No. 2 seed in Norman and will face 3-seed Texas A&M on Friday at 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

