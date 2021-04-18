Oklahoma men finish second at NCAAs

Gage Dyer wins two individual national championships, but Stanford closes strong on the rings to take the team title

MINNEAPOLIS — No. 1-ranked Oklahoma came close — again.

But the Sooners came up short of winning their 13th men’s gymnastics national championship on Saturday, finishing runner-up to Stanford.

Gage Dyer OU Athletics

Earlier in the day, the OU women also finished national runner-up to Michigan.

OU had a slim lead entering final rotation, but the Sooners couldn’t hold couldn’t hold on as Stanford overtook them 414.521-411.591 by placing three athletes in the top five in the rings to win its second NCAA national championship in a row (2020 was canceled).

OU senior Gage Dyer was national champion in two events. He opened with a meet-high 15.266 on the floor exercise, then in the fourth rotation, Dyer nailed down a 15.033 to win the vault.

Vitaliy Guimaraes, one of the Sooners’ two all-around competitors and member of the U.S. Senior National Team, took fourth in the all-around with a score of 82.164.

Stanford’s Brody Malone was crowned all-around national champion.