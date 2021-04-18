FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma men finish second at NCAAs

Gage Dyer wins two individual national championships, but Stanford closes strong on the rings to take the team title
Author:
Publish date:

MINNEAPOLIS — No. 1-ranked Oklahoma came close — again.

But the Sooners came up short of winning their 13th men’s gymnastics national championship on Saturday, finishing runner-up to Stanford.

Gage Dyer

Gage Dyer

Earlier in the day, the OU women also finished national runner-up to Michigan.

OU had a slim lead entering final rotation, but the Sooners couldn’t hold couldn’t hold on as Stanford overtook them 414.521-411.591 by placing three athletes in the top five in the rings to win its second NCAA national championship in a row (2020 was canceled).

OU senior Gage Dyer was national champion in two events. He opened with a meet-high 15.266 on the floor exercise, then in the fourth rotation, Dyer nailed down a 15.033 to win the vault.

Vitaliy Guimaraes, one of the Sooners’ two all-around competitors and member of the U.S. Senior National Team, took fourth in the all-around with a score of 82.164.

Stanford’s Brody Malone was crowned all-around national champion.

MGYM - Gage Dyer
Other Sooners

Oklahoma men finish second at NCAAs

WGYM - Team
Other Sooners

Oklahoma finishes second to Michigan at NCAA gymnastics championships

Tiare Jennings - throw
Other Sooners

Oklahoma run-rules Texas again

Bridges, Trejan
Football

Suspended Oklahoma players confirmed as Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan

Rattler square
Football

What NIL could mean for Lincoln Riley, Spencer Rattler and Oklahoma

Anastasia Webb - NCAA
Other Sooners

Oklahoma women advance to NCAA Finals

Nicole Mendes
Other Sooners

Sooners shell the Longhorns, run rule Texas 11-1

MGYM - Vitaliy Guimaraes
Other Sooners

Oklahoma advances to NCAA championships