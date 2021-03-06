FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma overpowers Missouri

Three home runs and a complete game pitching performance push the No. 1-ranked Sooners to 14-0 on the season
SB - Lynnsie Elam, Taylon Snow, Jayda Coleman

Lynnsie Elam, Taylon Snow and Jayda Coleman

NORMAN — Oklahoma got home runs from Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen, and Giselle Juarez pitched a complete game as the No. 1-ranked Sooners overpowered Missouri 5-2 on Saturday afternoon in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament at Marita Hynes Field.

OU improved to 14-0 and plays Louisiana-Monroe at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Tigers led 1-0 in the top of the second inning as Emma Raabe mashed a one-out home run off Juarez.

Screen Shot 2021-03-06 at 3.07.05 PM

Hansen tied it up in the bottom of the inning with her leadoff blast to center field.

Nicole Mendes led off the OU fourth with a double to left-center field, and Hansen singled down the left field line to bring in Mendes for a 2-1 Sooner lead.

In the fifth, Alo led off with a line drive home run to right center — extending her hitting streak to 28 games — and Jennings gave OU back-to-back blasts and a 4-1 lead with her solo shot to left.

After Mizzou made it 4-2 with a leadoff home run from Kendall Bailey, Juarez got two quick outs before yielding a single. She then struck out Hatti Moore to end the threat.

After Taylon Snow led off the sixth with a single through the right side and Jayda Coleman reached on a fielder’s choice, Jennings smacked a one-out RBI single to right to score Coleman and rebuild the lead to 5-2.

The Sooners have two games scheduled on Sunday: 12:30 against Missouri, and 5:30 against Sam Houston State.

SB - Tiare Jennings
