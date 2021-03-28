Oklahoma pounds Iowa State, moves to 25-0

AMES, IA — Kinzie Hansen blasted a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and Tiare Jennings added a third-inning grand slam and six RBIs as No. 1-ranked Oklahoma swept Iowa State with a 20-2 victory at the Cyclone Sports Complex.

The Sooners extended their school-record start by improving to 25-0 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play. Iowa State fell to 22-8 and 0-3.

Kinzie Hansen OU Athletics

Mackenzie Donihoo added a three-run homer in the top of the fourth as the Sooners kept their foot on the gas throughout.

Oklahoma has now outscored its opposition 306-36 this season.

Jennings, a freshman, also had three hits and scored three runs. Freshman Jayda Coleman had two hits and three RBIs, and Lynnsie Elam and Donihoo each scored three runs.

Jocelyn Alo — who drew four walks but didn’t get a hit in Saturday’s game — had two doubles and two RBIs, and has now hit safely in 38 straight games. That’s a school record, and nearing the all-time NCAA mark of 43, set by Coastal Carolina’s Sara Graziano from 1993-94.

Alo’s last hitless game with an at-bat came on Feb. 21, 2020 when she went 0-for-3 in a 10-2 victory over Nebraska.

Jennings, Grace Green, Coleman and Jana Johns also hit doubles for the Sooners.

Nicole May pitched all four innings of the run-rule, giving up just two earned runs and two hits while striking out six and issuing four walks.

The Sooners are in action next weekend in a Big 12 series against Kansas at Marita Hynes Field. Thursday and Friday’s games start at 6 p.m., and Saturday’s begins at 1 p.m.