Oklahoma Punches Ticket to Big 12 Title Game With Win Over Texas Tech

Topping the Red Raiders 8-2, the Sooners will meet the Oklahoma State Cowgirls for the Big 12 Tournament title.

OKLAHOMA CITY — For the fourth time in eight days, the stage is set for Bedlam softball.

But in a repeat of their first game on Friday, the No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners overcame an early deficit to win, beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 8-2 at Hall of Fame Stadium.

The victory punched OU’s ticket to the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Sooners hit six home runs — two each from Lynnsie Elam and Kinzie Hansen and got good starting pitching from co-ace Giselle Juarez to advance.

Returning to the circle after a tough couple of games against OSU, Juarez looked more like her dominant self. The Sooner senior struck out five Red Raiders and gave up no walks in five innings of work.

Elam opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second inning, clearing the left field fence and igniting the overwhelmingly pro-OU crowd.

Yet with their season likely on the line, the Red Raiders would respond, taking the lead in the bottom of the inning.

With Arriana Villa already on first base, Abbie Orrick hit what should have been a routine fly ball to right field. But as Taylon Snow rushed toward the foul line to record the out, she misplayed the ball, allowing it to hit off of her glove and fall to the ground. The error allowed Villa to come all the way home and Orrick to land at third base.

In the next at-bat, Kennedy Crites laid down a perfect bunt, allowing Orrick to cross home plate and give Texas Tech a 2-1 lead.

But as the sun set and the temperature dropped, the Sooner bats continued to heat up.

A pair of long balls nosed the Sooners back out in front in the fourth inning. Turning on the first pitch of the inning, first baseman Hansen launched her third bomb of the day to tie the contest. Three batters later, Elam smashed her second homer of the game, plating Grace Lyons to put OU back up 4-2.

In the fifth, it was Jocelyn Alo’s turn to lead things off with a homer. Then OU went on to load the bases up with no outs, but was unable to cash in with damage.

Hansen put the exclamation point on the win in the top of the sixth inning when she rocketed her fourth homer of the day, bringing Alo home and pushing the lead to 7-2. Not to be outdone, freshman Tiare Jennings knocked a solo shot past the left field fence in the ensuing at-bat, ending Erin Edmoundson’s day in the circle for the Red Raiders.

Oklahoma’s six home runs sets a new program record for long balls in a Big 12 Tournament game.

Continuing to bat in the leadoff spot for the Sooners, Jayda Coleman has now reached base in 38 straight games.

The Sooners will hope Hansen continues her hot hitting start to the tournament tomorrow against the Cowgirls, as the OU sophomore went 5-for-6 with six RBIs across the two games on Friday. Hansen now has five games where she has hit two home runs this season.

Bedlam’s fourth act is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday. The Big 12 Championship Game will be broadcast on ESPN2.