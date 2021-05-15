Oklahoma Routed By No. 7 Texas Tech

A day after recording 18 strikeouts, Sooner pitchers give up two six-spots to the hot-hitting Red Raiders in the second game of their Big 12 series.

A day after a stellar pitching performance and a dramatic victory, Oklahoma got just the opposite on Saturday.

The Sooners were pounded 15-2 by Texas Tech in the second game of their Big 12 Conference series at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

The Red Raiders scored six times in the third inning and six more in the seventh as four OU pitchers struggled to get anybody out.

In Friday’s 9-8 OU victory, the Sooner staff struck out 18 batters.

This time, Braden Carmichael surrendered six earned runs on seven hits and two walks, Jaret Godman gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks, Ben Abram allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk, and Christian Ruebeck yielded three earned runs on a hit and two walks.

Tyler Hardman had two hits and two RBIs for the Sooners (25-24 overall, 9-11 Big 12 Conference).

Tech hit six home runs on Friday and added three more in Saturday’s game.

The No. 7-ranked Red Raiders (32-12, 11-9) got six RBIs from Dru Baker and four from Cal Conley. Baker and Conley each hit grand slams, and Braxton Fulford also homered for Tech.

Sunday’s rubber match starts at 3 p.m.