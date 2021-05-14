Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma Run Rules Baylor in Big 12 Tournament Opener

Downing the Bears 10-2, the Sooners look to clinch their spot in the Big 12 Championship Game Friday night against Texas Tech.
Author:
Publish date:

OKLAHOMA CITY — The No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners have started the Big 12 Tournament out on the right foot.

Run ruling the Baylor Bears 10-2 in their first game of the weekend, OU just has to beat Texas Tech Friday evening to punch their ticket to Saturday’s Championship Game at USA Hall of Fame Stadium.

In their three regular season games, OU outscored Tech 40-0.

It would be the Bears who struck first in Friday's opener, taking advantage of Oklahoma pitcher Shannon Saile in the first inning.

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 4.20.22 PM

Initially struggling to find the strike zone, Saile let batter after batter get ahead in the count, allowing Baylor to play the role of the aggressor. Second baseman Emily Hott go aboard with a single, and then a throwing later in the inning led to Tiare Jennings overthrowing Jana Johns in an effort to get Hott out at third, allowing her to score.

One batter later, Taylor Ellis’ RBI single put Baylor up 2-0.

In the second inning, the Sooners struck back.

Taylon Snow’s sacrifice fly to deep center drove Grace Lyons home to cut the lead to just a run, but then Jayda Coleman’s three-run bomb busted the game open, putting Oklahoma ahead for good.

An inning later, Kinzie Hansen turned on a one-out offering and launched Oklahoma’s second homer of the day to push the lead to 5-1. Three batters later, Mackenzie Donihoo reached base with a double, driving in senior Nicole Mendes to add to the lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hansen hit another bomb, her second home run of the day, past the wall in center field. The Oklahoma catcher plated Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings to extend the Sooner lead to 9-2.

With runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth, Jennings’ sacrifice fly capped off the Sooner win in run-rule fashion.

Steadying the ship after the first inning, Saile punched out 10 Baylor batters, allowing six hits and issuing just two walks.

In her Big 12 Tournament debut, Coleman finished 2-for-3 hitting, driving in three RBIs and drawing a walk. Alo was 2-for-4 at the dish, and Hansen finished 2-of-3, driving in four RBIs with her pair of home runs.

Oklahoma’s second game of the day against Texas Tech is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. from Hall of Fame Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. 

WSB - Saile
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Run Rules Baylor in Big 12 Tournament Opener

Jordan Goldwire
Basketball

Oklahoma Has Added Fundamentals, But Now Porter Moser Wants to Get More Athletic

Barry Switzer-Fred Akers
Football

Hang Half-a-Hundred on 'Em: Looking Back on OU's 50 Conference Titles Part 2

OU Softball Generic
Other Sooners

OU Looking to Return to Big 12 Title Game With Two Friday Wins

Kelvin Gilliam (courtesy)
Football

Gatorade Player of the Year Winners List Has a Heavy Oklahoma Flavor

Bryce Thompson, Kansas Jayhawks
Basketball

Oklahoma Misses out on Former 5-Star Shooting Guard Bryce Thompson

Top 10 Sooners DL
Football

Top 10 Sooners: Defensive Line

Nicole May
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Freshman Nicole May Relishing the High Pressure Moments