Oklahoma senior lands Big 12 accolade

Karrie Thomas gets her fourth career Event Specialist of the Week award
Oklahoma senior Karrie Thomas earned her fourth career Big 12 Conference honor on Tuesday when she was named Event Specialist of the Week.

With Thomas' recognition, the Sooners have now had five different gymnasts earn the award in 2021. This marks the seventh time in program history that five different Sooners have been named event specialist of the week in one season and is the first since 2017.

Thomas competed on a pair of events in the Sooners’ win over NC State, George Washington and William & Mary on Feb. 19 at a quad in Raleigh, NC.

Thomas took home her first ever event title on beam as she tied her career-high 9.95. Thomas has now tallied a 9.95 on beam in back-to-back meets and helped OU to its two best team beam scores of the season.

The Coral Springs, FL, native also added a 9.825 as the leadoff on bars.

OU has a home meet on Friday — its first since January — when the Sooners host Denver, Lindenwood and Texas Women’s University in a quad at Lloyd Noble Center.

