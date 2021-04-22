Oklahoma Softball announces schedule changes
Oklahoma softball has announced schedule adjustments to its next two weeks of competition.
The Sooners have pushed the second game of this weekend's three-game series with Texas Tech from the originally scheduled game time of 1 p.m. CT Saturday to a new start time of 2 p.m. All three games of the series will be available to watch via SoonerSports.tv.
In addition to this weekend's change, Oklahoma has canceled its three-game set at Chattanooga, April 30-May 1. The cancellation comes as a result of the rescheduling of OU's Big 12 series at Baylor, now scheduled for a doubleheader Tuesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Oklahoma's game with North Texas in Denton slated for the 27th will look to be rescheduled.
Up next, the Sooners will return home from their midweek double header to host a three game set with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Game one between Oklahoma and Texas Tech is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday night at Marita Hynes Field.