Oklahoma Softball announces schedule changes

To accommodate for the make-up double header with Baylor, the OU softball team has had to adjust their upcoming schedule

Oklahoma softball has announced schedule adjustments to its next two weeks of competition.

The Sooners have pushed the second game of this weekend's three-game series with Texas Tech from the originally scheduled game time of 1 p.m. CT Saturday to a new start time of 2 p.m. All three games of the series will be available to watch via SoonerSports.tv.

In addition to this weekend's change, Oklahoma has canceled its three-game set at Chattanooga, April 30-May 1. The cancellation comes as a result of the rescheduling of OU's Big 12 series at Baylor, now scheduled for a doubleheader Tuesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Oklahoma's game with North Texas in Denton slated for the 27th will look to be rescheduled.

Up next, the Sooners will return home from their midweek double header to host a three game set with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Game one between Oklahoma and Texas Tech is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday night at Marita Hynes Field.