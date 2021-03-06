Oklahoma softball continues to roll in their home debut

Mostly manufacturing runs instead of putting on another home run derby, the Sooners opened the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman

NORMAN- Returning home for the first time all season, the Oklahoma Sooners had to manufacture offense to beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats 7-0 at Marita Hynes Field.

Only hitting one home run, Oklahoma battered the Bearkats pitchers for 11 hits en route to the victory.

Freshman pitcher Nicole May blanked the Bearkats, keeping the pressure off the offense and striking out eight batters in 5.0 innings pitched.

Jayda Coleman, another freshman, led things off for the OU hitters on a hard-hit double. Taking advantage of a wild pitch to steal third, Tiare Jennings drove Coleman home on a fielder’s choice to give Oklahoma the lead.

Though connecting on a few of Bearkats pitcher Christine Billmeier’s pitches, the Sooners had to wait until the third inning to strike again.

Taylon Snow started off the third with a triple, roped in between first baseman Ellie Grill and the bag, which rolled all the way to the outfield wall. OU slugger Jocelyn Alo would drive her home two batters later, again on a fielder’s choice.

Finally Oklahoma went deep in the bottom of the fourth inning.

After Grace Lyons was already driven in by Kinzie Hansen, Lynssie Elam roped a line-drive to left field, sneaking it over the wall to extend the OU lead to 4-0.

Kinzie Donihoo drove in another run in the bottom of the fifth off her pinch-hit grounder up the middle, plating Jana Johns to again widen the lead for the Sooners.

Jennings again drove Coleman home, and Lyons’ sacrifice fly brought Alo home to pour on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Leading the way, Snow finished 2-for-3, and Jennings drove in two runs on her 2-for-4 hitting performance.

Oklahoma’s only real flaw was leaving 10 runners stranded on base, something they can endeavor to resolve when they take the field again tomorrow against Missouri and Louisiana Monroe.

First pitch against the Tigers is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. from Marita Hynes Field in Norman.